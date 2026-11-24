KEY POINTS

NAFDAC says the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee has no authority to seize regulated products, seal businesses or declare products counterfeit on its behalf without authorisation.

The agency says access to its product authentication platforms does not confer regulatory powers on users.

NAFDAC confirmed that the registration of Arden sachet water remains valid, while the bottled water registration is undergoing renewal.

The agency has begun investigating the committee’s reported actions and is seeking clarification on its mandate.

MAIN STORY

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee (ESCPC) against carrying out enforcement actions on regulated products without its authorisation.

In a statement issued on November 24, 2026, the agency said it had received reports that the committee seized regulated products, sealed business premises, imposed fines and publicly described some products as fake, counterfeit or adulterated.

NAFDAC said the committee reportedly used its product authentication platforms to support the actions while claiming to act on the agency’s behalf.

The regulator stressed that the regulation of food, drugs and related products is a federal responsibility under the Exclusive Legislative List. It said collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders must respect established regulatory boundaries.

NAFDAC also clarified that access to its authentication platforms, including the NAPAMS database, QR code scanner and SMS verification service, does not give users the authority to determine whether a product is counterfeit, adulterated, safe or unsafe.

According to the agency, a failed scan, missing registration details or irregular packaging should be reported for investigation but cannot, on its own, establish that a product is substandard.

The warning followed reports of enforcement action against Chepfets Mega Investment Nig Ltd, the manufacturer of Arden Table Water. NAFDAC said the committee reportedly shut down the company’s operations, imposed a fine and made an arrest without first seeking clarification from the agency.

NAFDAC confirmed that the registration of Arden sachet water, with registration number D1-3016L, remains valid. The registration of its bottled water, number D1-3065, is undergoing renewal.

The agency said the absence of an updated status on its NAPAMS platform does not establish that a product is unsafe or substandard.

THE ISSUES

The dispute highlights the risks of enforcement actions by bodies that lack clear regulatory authority or technical capacity to determine whether regulated products are unsafe.

For manufacturers and distributors, an unauthorised seizure, business closure or public declaration that a product is counterfeit can disrupt operations and damage consumer confidence, particularly when the allegation has not been established through the appropriate regulatory process.

NAFDAC’s clarification also draws an important distinction between checking product registration details and making a formal regulatory determination. Its authentication platforms provide information that can help identify products for further checks, but a failed verification does not automatically amount to proof of counterfeiting or contamination.

The Arden Table Water case illustrates the practical consequences. While the sachet water has a valid registration, the bottled water is undergoing renewal. NAFDAC says the absence of an updated database status should not be treated as evidence that the product is unsafe.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

NAFDAC said it had begun establishing the facts surrounding the reported enforcement actions, including the circumstances of the involvement of its Zonal Enforcement Team in Asaba and whether the Edo committee had formal authorisation to act for the agency.

The regulator also called on Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo to review the reported actions and direct the committee to seek clarification from NAFDAC in similar cases.

It advised manufacturers to begin renewing their licences at least six months before expiry to allow sufficient time for processing.

WHAT’S NEXT

NAFDAC said it would engage relevant authorities to clarify the committee’s statutory mandate and establish whether any formal authorisation existed for the reported actions.

The agency urged traders, distributors, healthcare providers and members of the public to report suspected counterfeit, unregistered or substandard products through its official channels rather than take enforcement action themselves.

Complaints can be submitted through NAFDAC’s website, by email at reforms@nafdac.gov.ng, or by calling +234 (0) 700-1-623322 and +234 (0) 800-1-623322.

BOTTOM LINE

NAFDAC is asserting its authority over the regulation and enforcement of food, drugs and related products following reports of unauthorised action by an Edo State committee. The outcome of its investigation will clarify the circumstances surrounding the Arden Table Water case and the boundaries of state-level consumer protection activities.