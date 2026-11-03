Airtel Nigeria targets transparency, customer trust

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 3, 2026

Key Points

· Airtel Nigeria has launched the Airtel Open Network, a data-transparent platform on the My Airtel App that shows subscribers network coverage, signal strength and service performance

· It was unveiled on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Lagos before industry stakeholders led by NCC Executive Vice Chairman Dr Aminu Maida

· Nigeria is the first of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating markets to introduce this level of consumer-facing network accountability

· Icons show 4G and 5G sites, sites being upgraded and upcoming sites within a 500-metre radius of the customer’s location

· Airtel warns that a coverage indicator does not guarantee uninterrupted reception in all conditions

· A nationwide educational campaign will roll out to onboard subscribers onto the platform

Main Story

Airtel Nigeria has launched the Airtel Open Network, a data-transparent digital platform on the My Airtel App that gives subscribers visibility into network coverage, signal strength and service performance. The platform was unveiled on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Lagos before key industry stakeholders, media partners and corporate executives, led by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Aminu Maida. It makes Nigeria the first of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating markets to introduce this level of consumer-facing network accountability, The feature is now live on the My Airtel Africa App for all Airtel subscribers. Through visual icons, it shows 4G and 5G sites, sites being upgraded and upcoming sites within a 500-metre radius of a customer’s location.

Airtel Nigeria CEO Dinesh Balsingh said customers deserve clearer information about the network they depend on and the work being done to improve it. “Trust grows when customers can see what is happening and know that their concerns are being heard. With Open Network, we are giving customers greater visibility into our network and a more direct way to tell us where their experience falls short,” he said.

The Issues

Network quality is one of the most persistent complaints from Nigerian telecom subscribers, from dropped calls to slow data. By opening up site-level information, Airtel is trying to build trust and give customers a clearer basis for raising concerns, rather than leaving them to guess where coverage exists or is being improved.

The company was careful to set expectations. Coverage indicators do not guarantee uninterrupted reception, since indoor penetration, structural barriers, handset specifications and local congestion all affect individual experience. Balsingh stressed that the tool does not by itself resolve service issues or change network performance, and that sustained operational investment is what improves quality, The real test is whether the information proves accurate and whether it leads to faster fixes. If what customers see on the app does not match what they experience, the tool could expose gaps as much as it builds confidence.

What’s Being Said

Balsingh said the aim is to make network information easy to understand. “The idea is straightforward; we want customers to have a clearer view of the network information available to them, so they can make more informed decisions about their connectivity. This is about making network information easier to access and understand, not asking customers to interpret complex technical details on their own,” he said. He added: “What it offers is a superior starting point for understanding available information and raising concerns clearly when experience differs from expectations. Sustained operational investment is what improves network performance; information is what builds trust.”

Dr Maida welcomed the move as complementary to the NCC’s own work. “Open Network by Airtel is an initiative that can complement the work we do at the NCC. The Commission’s assessment of service quality will continue to be guided by evidence and the standards that apply across the industry. This is why we expect operators to keep improving beyond minimum requirements, including addressing persistent service challenges, as Airtel is demonstrating with this initiative,” he said.

What’s Next

The launch marks the start of a nationwide educational campaign. Airtel Nigeria said it will roll out practical demonstrations and user guides across digital, retail and traditional media channels to bring its tens of millions of subscribers onto the platform, Attention will turn to how many customers use the feature, whether other operators introduce similar transparency tools, and whether Airtel extends Open Network to its other African markets.

Bottom Line

Airtel Nigeria is betting that showing customers exactly where its network stands will build trust, but with the company itself admitting the tool will not fix service problems on its own, the proof will lie in continued investment and better performance.