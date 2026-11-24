By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 24th, 2026

Key Points

· Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade has revealed why she and some other prominent actors were banned from the Nigerian film industry in 2005

· She spoke on the Afropolitan podcast on Monday

· She said the dispute began when leading performers pushed for better working conditions and higher professional standards

· The actors were concerned about how performers were treated during productions

· She said marketers and distributors were uncomfortable with the demands because they threatened the existing system

· The ban affected several members of the group

Main Story

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade has revealed why she and some other prominent actors were banned from the Nigerian film industry in 2005. She shared her experience during an interview on the Afropolitan podcast on Monday.

According to her, the dispute started when some leading performers made efforts to improve working conditions and introduce better professional standards in Nollywood. She said she and other respected actors had become concerned about the way performers were treated during movie productions, and wanted changes that would make film sets more comfortable and raise the quality of the industry, She said marketers were uncomfortable with the actors’ demands because they threatened the existing system, and that the ban affected several members of the group.

“Because we were pushing the industry. Myself and some other great thespians in the industry just decided we wanted to push this industry forward, and we kept encouraging each other. Like, I would do something, you would hear about it and think, ‘Hmm, okay,’ and you would top that. So we were pushing the industry forward, and I believe at the time our ogas, our distributors at the time, the marketers, just didn’t like that,” she said.

The Issues

Omotola’s account points to the power balance in Nollywood in the 2000s, when marketers and distributors controlled how films reached the public and, in practice, who could work. Actors who pushed for better treatment risked being shut out by the very people who financed and sold the films.

It also shows how professional standards in the industry developed. Concerns about set conditions and quality, which she says drove the actors’ demands, are issues that have shaped later efforts to organise and regulate the industry, The story is one person’s recollection of events from 2005. The report does not name the other actors involved, the marketers or any formal body that imposed the ban, and no response from the marketers’ side was included.

What’s Being Said

Omotola framed the conflict as one about ambition and collective progress rather than personal rivalry. She described actors encouraging one another to raise the bar, with each trying to top the last, which she said unsettled the marketers who held the power, She said the group simply wanted to push the industry forward, and that the marketers, whom she called “our ogas,” did not like it.

What’s Next

Fans and industry observers are likely to react to her comments, and some of the actors affected or the marketers’ side may respond with their own accounts. She may say more about the period in future interviews, The remarks may also feed wider conversation about how far Nollywood has changed in terms of working conditions, pay and the power of distributors.

Bottom Line

Omotola says she and fellow actors were banned in 2005 for pushing Nollywood toward better conditions and standards, a move the powerful marketers resisted, offering a rare firsthand look at how the industry’s power struggles played out.