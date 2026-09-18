Oilserv signs Gabon deal to develop hydrocarbon assets

KEY POINTS

Oilserv Limited has signed an MoU with the Gabonese Government covering hydrocarbon reserves in the DEF 3 and D4 5 blocks.

The agreement provides for gas transportation, compression and treatment infrastructure.

Gabon says stronger regional partnerships are needed to convert natural resources into economic value.

Oilserv says the deal expands its continental footprint beyond conventional project delivery.

The partnership comes amid calls for faster gas infrastructure development and stronger investment policies across Africa.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s Oilserv Limited has entered into an agreement with the Gabonese Government to establish a framework for developing and commercialising hydrocarbon reserves in the DEF 3 and D4 5 blocks.

The Memorandum of Understanding is focused on building infrastructure needed to bring the identified assets into commercial use, including gas transportation, compression and treatment facilities.

The infrastructure is expected to support gas supply for thermal power generation while also providing a foundation for wider industrial activity in Gabon.

Gabonese Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Clotaire Kondja, said the agreement presented an opportunity to deepen cooperation and create additional business opportunities between African countries.

He stressed the need for stronger regional partnerships capable of turning the continent’s natural resources into sustainable economic value.

Kondja also called for more flexible and business friendly policies to address constraints affecting infrastructure development, particularly skills shortages and capital flight.

He said investment conditions that retain capital within African economies while developing local expertise would be important to accelerating infrastructure delivery and strengthening economic growth.

For Oilserv, the agreement represents an expansion into the Gabonese market and extends its activities across resource development, energy infrastructure, gas monetisation and energy security.

Oilserv Group Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okwuosa, said the company would bring its technical expertise and experience in complex energy infrastructure projects to the partnership.

“With decades of proven experience in delivering complex energy infrastructure, Oilserv brings to the partnership its integrated capabilities, technical expertise and deep understanding of Africa’s energy landscape,” Okwuosa said.

He said the engagement reflected the company’s shift from conventional project delivery towards integrated energy solutions covering more stages of the hydrocarbon value chain.

Okwuosa added that partnerships of this nature would become increasingly important as African countries seek to use their natural resources to expand industrial activity, improve energy access and strengthen economic resilience.

The agreement followed Oilserv Group’s participation in the Africa Oil & Gas Week Energy 2026 Conference in Accra, Ghana, where discussions focused on gas infrastructure and the commercial opportunities around the continent’s gas resources.

At the conference, Managing Director of Frazimex Engineering, Chuka Eze, called for faster development of gas infrastructure to connect African gas resources with domestic and regional markets.

Speaking during a session on midstream development and gas monetisation, Eze pointed to continued gas flaring despite the continent’s need for reliable domestic energy.

He identified commercial pressures, infrastructure deficiencies and operational challenges as some of the factors limiting the conversion of discovered gas resources into commercial value.

Eze also stressed the importance of supportive policies and contractors with the technical expertise and experience required to execute complex gas infrastructure projects.

Oilserv Group’s project portfolio includes the AKK and OB3 gas pipelines, six power plants, including Geometric Power, and the Lagos gas distribution network.

THE ISSUES

The Gabon agreement links hydrocarbon development with the infrastructure needed to transport and process gas, making infrastructure delivery central to whether the identified reserves can generate commercial value. Gas infrastructure can also influence electricity and industrial activity because the agreement includes facilities intended to support gas supply for thermal power generation and wider industrial development. The call for more business friendly policies highlights the role of investment conditions, access to capital and local technical capacity in determining how quickly African energy infrastructure projects can move from development to implementation. Oilserv’s entry into Gabon expands the role of Nigerian engineering companies in African energy infrastructure projects and places greater emphasis on indigenous technical capacity in cross border developments.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“With decades of proven experience in delivering complex energy infrastructure, Oilserv brings to the partnership its integrated capabilities, technical expertise and deep understanding of Africa’s energy landscape.” – Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv Group

“We are not only building infrastructure; we are helping to build the energy systems that power Africa’s future.” – Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv Group

WHAT’S NEXT

The MoU provides the framework for developing the identified hydrocarbon assets and implementing the gas transportation, compression and treatment infrastructure required for their commercialisation.

Further discussions on gas infrastructure development and monetisation are also expected to continue through regional energy sector engagements.

BOTTOM LINE

Oilserv’s Gabon agreement places gas infrastructure at the centre of efforts to commercialise identified hydrocarbon resources and support power and industrial activity. The deal also expands the Nigerian company’s presence in Africa’s energy infrastructure market.