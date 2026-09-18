EU chief calls for caution over pace of AI development

KEY POINTS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for greater attention to the risks associated with advanced AI models.

She said AI development should remain subject to human control and responsibility.

Von der Leyen plans discussions with leading AI laboratories on slowing the pace of development.

The EU will work with Canada and the UK on AI safety, model evaluation and early warning systems.

The Commission is also preparing measures to expand Europe’s computing capacity and AI adoption across major industries.

MAIN STORY

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for greater safeguards around advanced artificial intelligence, saying the technology’s potential cannot be fully realised without addressing its risks.

Speaking during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on Wednesday, von der Leyen said Europe wanted to use AI to increase value and efficiency while ensuring that people remained central to its deployment.

“We want artificial intelligence. We want AI to create more value, more responsibility, and at a lower cost and with less energy consumption.

“But AI has to be employed with human agency. This is the essence of the European way,” she said.

Von der Leyen said she would invite leading AI laboratories to discuss how Europe could support the sector while slowing the pace at which advanced systems are being developed.

Her position differs from that of US President Donald Trump, who has dismissed concerns about AI risks as a “hoax” and described opposition to the technology as a “sick conspiracy”.

Warnings have also come from within the AI industry. Dario Amodei, Chief Executive of Anthropic, has called for slower development and raised concerns about the possibility of an AI swarm taking control of the internet and causing hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.

Von der Leyen said on Monday that warnings from technology developers should be taken seriously when those working directly on the technology are raising concerns about its development.

She said Europe needed to address potential risks alongside efforts to expand the use of AI.

The European Commission will work with partners including Canada and the United Kingdom on areas such as model evaluation, verification, early warning systems and AI safety.

Von der Leyen also announced plans to increase Europe’s computing capacity and develop additional channels for public and private investment in companies considered promising in the AI sector.

The Commission is expected to present further initiatives in November aimed at expanding AI adoption across major areas of the European economy.

The planned applications include healthcare, transport, agriculture and food, advanced manufacturing, defence and space.

THE ISSUES

The European Commission is seeking to balance wider AI adoption with measures intended to address risks associated with increasingly advanced models. Human oversight remains central to the EU’s approach, with von der Leyen arguing that technological development should be accompanied by responsibility and safeguards. Cooperation with countries such as Canada and the UK would allow European authorities to work with external partners on technical areas including model testing, verification and early warning systems. The EU is also pursuing greater computing capacity and investment in AI, indicating that its approach combines safety measures with efforts to strengthen the continent’s ability to develop and deploy the technology.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We want artificial intelligence. We want AI to create more value, more responsibility, and at a lower cost and with less energy consumption.” – Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

“But AI has to be employed with human agency. This is the essence of the European way.” – Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

WHAT’S NEXT

Von der Leyen is expected to engage leading AI laboratories on the pace of development, while the EU plans to deepen cooperation with Canada and the UK on AI safety and evaluation.

The European Commission is also due to unveil initiatives in November focused on expanding AI use across key industries and increasing Europe’s computing capacity.

BOTTOM LINE

The European Commission is placing AI safety and human oversight alongside efforts to expand the technology across the economy. Its proposed approach combines cooperation on safeguards with increased investment in computing capacity and AI adoption.