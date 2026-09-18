Burna Boy to headline halftime show at NFL Paris game

KEY POINTS

Burna Boy will perform at the NFL Paris Game on October 25.

The halftime show will take place at Stade de France during the Steelers and Saints game.

The event will be the NFL’s first regular season game in France.

MAIN STORY

Grammy winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is set to headline the halftime show at the NFL Paris Game on October 25 at Stade de France.

Burna Boy will perform during the regular season meeting between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints as the NFL stages its first regular season game in France.

The NFL announced the performance on its official website, naming Burna Boy among the artists featured in its 2026 International Games programme.

The performance is being presented by American Express as part of the halftime shows planned across the NFL’s 2026 International Games.

According to the league, seven halftime performances will be staged across seven countries and four continents during the 2026 international fixtures.

Burna Boy also shared the NFL’s announcement on his official Instagram account.

In a statement issued by the league, the singer said returning to Stade de France carried personal significance because of his previous performance in Paris.

“Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything,” he said.

He added that the occasion would give him an opportunity to showcase African music during the NFL’s first game in France.

Burna Boy, known for songs including “On the Low” and “Ye”, has built an international profile through his albums, collaborations and performances.

The NFL Paris Game will mark the league’s first regular season fixture to be played in France.

THE ISSUES

The Paris game represents a new market for the NFL, with the league taking a regular season fixture to France for the first time. The halftime performance forms part of the wider international programme surrounding the game. Burna Boy’s selection places an African music act at a major international sporting event and gives the singer a platform to perform before an international audience. The performance is part of a broader NFL programme involving seven halftime shows across seven countries and four continents during the 2026 International Games.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything.” – Burna Boy

WHAT’S NEXT

Burna Boy will perform during the Steelers and Saints game at Stade de France on October 25 as the NFL stages its first regular season game in France.

BOTTOM LINE

Burna Boy is set to bring Afrobeats to the NFL’s first regular season game in France when he headlines the halftime show in Paris on October 25. The performance forms part of the league’s 2026 international programme.