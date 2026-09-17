NIMASA prioritises cabotage implementation as marine platforms highlight gains

Key Points

NIMASA has reaffirmed its commitment to developing indigenous capacity through the effective implementation of the Cabotage regime.

The agency’s Director-General, Dr Dayo Mobereola, stated this during a tour of Marine Platforms Limited’s African Pioneer Lagos vessel.

The Nigerian-flagged vessel supports deep-water subsea construction, diving, inspection and offshore oil and gas operations.

Marine Platforms said the Cabotage regime and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Act have helped its vessels secure contracts regularly.

NIMASA is automating the Nigerian Ship Registry to attract more vessels to the Nigerian flag.

Main Story

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has reaffirmed that implementing the Cabotage regime and developing indigenous capacity remain priorities for the country’s maritime sector.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, gave the assurance during a tour of Marine Platforms Limited’s African Pioneer Lagos, a Nigerian-flagged offshore diving support vessel.

The vessel, with IMO number 9808613, measures approximately 143 metres in length and has a deadweight of about 8,000 metric tonnes. It is equipped to support specialised deep-water subsea construction, diving, inspection and offshore oil and gas operations.

Following the tour, Mobereola said vessels of such capacity flying the Nigerian flag should receive priority over foreign vessels. He added that NIMASA was automating the Nigerian Ship Registry to make it more attractive and encourage more shipowners to register their vessels in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Marine Platforms Limited, Mr Taofeek Adegbite, said the company had benefited from the Cabotage regime. He expressed pride that the company’s vessels operating in Nigerian waters fly the Nigerian flag.

According to Adegbite, the Cabotage regime and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Act have played a significant role in helping the company secure regular contracts since it acquired its first vessel, MT African Vision, in 2012.

He called on more shipowners to register their vessels with the Nigerian Ship Registry. He also requested a classification framework that gives special consideration to the crew members operating large vessels, which could encourage more high-capacity vessels to fly the Nigerian flag.

Adegbite commended NIMASA for its support, noting that the African Pioneer Lagos demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian companies and maritime professionals to operate according to international standards.

He added that increasing the number of vessels flying the Nigerian flag would create more opportunities to develop indigenous maritime manpower.

Citing the Philippines’ reputation for seafaring and Norway’s strength in shipbuilding, Adegbite said Nigeria could also develop a globally recognised area of maritime specialisation.

The Issues

The Nigerian maritime sector continues to face challenges relating to foreign vessel dominance, the attractiveness of the Nigerian Ship Registry and the availability of specialised classifications for personnel operating large vessels.

Addressing these concerns will be important to increasing the number of Nigerian-flagged vessels, creating opportunities for local seafarers and strengthening indigenous participation in offshore operations.

What’s Being Said

Dr Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of NIMASA, said:

“I am pleased with what I have seen during the tour of this 8,000-metric-tonne specialised vessel. A vessel of this capacity flying the Nigerian flag should receive priority over foreign vessels. We are automating the Nigerian Ship Registry to make it more attractive and encourage more vessels like this to fly the Nigerian flag.”

Mr Taofeek Adegbite, Chief Executive Officer of Marine Platforms Limited, said:

“Since 2012, when we acquired our first vessel, MT African Vision, NIMASA’s Cabotage regime and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Act have played significant roles in ensuring that our vessels secure contracts regularly. We have no regrets about flying the Nigerian flag, and I encourage more shipowners to register their vessels with the Nigerian Ship Registry.”

What’s Next

NIMASA is expected to continue automating the Nigerian Ship Registry as part of efforts to improve registration processes and attract more vessels to the Nigerian flag.

The agency’s continued implementation of the Cabotage regime will also be important in determining how effectively Nigerian-owned vessels and local maritime professionals benefit from opportunities within the sector.

Industry stakeholders are expected to continue discussions on specialised classifications and other measures that could support crews operating large vessels.

Bottom Line

The African Pioneer Lagos reflects the growing capacity of Nigerian maritime companies to undertake complex offshore operations. Effective Cabotage implementation, an improved ship registry and stronger support for local professionals could help Nigeria deepen indigenous participation and establish a distinct area of global maritime expertise.