NPA records 6.9 per cent rise in ships handled in H1 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigerian ports handled 2,300 ships in H1 2026, up 6.9 per cent from 2,152 in H1 2025.

Cargo throughput rose 12.2 per cent to 68.2 million metric tonnes.

Container traffic increased 10.3 per cent, while vehicle handling rose 42.5 per cent.

Vessel turnaround time worsened to 5.3 days as berth occupancy increased.

NPA seeks an 80:20 revenue sharing arrangement to strengthen funding for port operations.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian ports recorded higher cargo and vessel activity in the first half of 2026, with the Nigerian Ports Authority handling 2,300 ships compared with 2,152 during the same period in 2025.

The 6.9 per cent increase was disclosed by NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, at the quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council in Lagos.

Represented by NPA Principal Manager, Statistics, Okenwa Igwebuike, Dantsoho said the Gross Registered Tonnage of vessels handled also increased by 20.9 per cent to 96.6 million from 79.9 million in H1 2025.

He attributed the increase largely to improved activity at Lekki and Onne ports.

Cargo throughput also expanded during the period, rising from 60.8 million metric tonnes in H1 2025 to 68.2 million tonnes, representing a 12.2 per cent year on year increase.

Inward cargo increased to 38.4 million tonnes from 36.3 million tonnes, while outward cargo rose 23.5 per cent to 29.2 million tonnes.

Lekki Port accounted for nearly 40 per cent of national cargo throughput, with Dangote Refinery operations contributing more than 76 per cent of the port’s cargo traffic. Onne Port accounted for 22.7 per cent, supported by LNG exports, while Calabar and Rivers ports jointly contributed slightly above four per cent.

Container traffic rose 10.3 per cent to 815,236 TEUs from 739,142 TEUs. Imports accounted for 546,755 TEUs, or 67 per cent of total container traffic.

Container exports reached 203,980 TEUs, representing 25 per cent, while transshipment increased sharply by 169.5 per cent to 35,574 TEUs. Despite the increase, transshipment represented only four per cent of total container throughput.

Vehicle handling also recorded significant growth, with 103,375 vehicles processed compared with 72,568 in H1 2025. The NPA attributed much of the increase to PTML transshipment operations at Tin Can Island Port.

The stronger activity, however, was accompanied by some deterioration in operational efficiency. Average vessel turnaround time increased by six per cent from five days to 5.3 days, while berth occupancy rose 3.1 per cent to 36.1 per cent.

Dantsoho described Dangote Refinery as a “game changer” for port activity and said infrastructure investment would be required to support its planned expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day. He also called for a balanced tariff policy across the country.

He linked the increase in container traffic to industrial activity and relative economic stability, while describing Onne Port’s performance as a positive development for more balanced utilisation of Nigerian ports.

The NPA chief also pointed to the limited contribution of transshipment and the absence of transit cargo as evidence of the sector’s continued reliance on captive cargo.

He said developing transit cargo to landlocked neighbouring countries would be necessary if Nigeria is to strengthen its position as a regional maritime hub.

Funding remains another concern for the authority. Dantsoho said the Federal Government’s 50 per cent automatic deduction from government owned enterprises limits the NPA’s ability to respond to operational emergencies.

He therefore urged the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council to support discussions with the Federal Government on an 80:20 revenue sharing arrangement in favour of the NPA.

He also called for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to support ongoing port reconstruction and modernisation efforts.

At the meeting, the Tin Can Island Customs Command said it had adopted digital and risk based measures to improve cargo clearance and compliance.

The command’s Chief Superintendent, Franklyn Echeta, said the indigenous B’Odogwu platform had replaced NICIS II for end to end electronic clearance. He also cited the proposed National Single Window, Authorised Economic Operator programme, Advance Ruling, VREG, non intrusive scanners and risk based data analytics as measures aimed at improving trade processes.

The Secretary General of the National Shippers Association of Nigeria, Ijeoma Ezeasor, welcomed Customs’ digitisation but raised concerns about cybersecurity and the protection of business information.

She called for assurances that stakeholders’ data would be securely stored within Nigeria and managed in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Railway Corporation Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, said freight operations at Ijora, Moniya and Papalanto were nearing completion.

He said the projects would strengthen cargo evacuation from the ports and improve connections with inland locations.

The NRC is also expanding standard and narrow gauge rail services connecting Apapa, Tin Can and Lekki ports with Inland Dry Ports. Opeifa said greater use of rail freight would reduce the number of trucks operating from Apapa, ease congestion along the Apapa Oshodi corridor and lower logistics costs.

THE ISSUES

The rise in cargo and vessel activity shows stronger utilisation of Nigerian port infrastructure, but the increase in turnaround time means higher volumes are also placing pressure on existing operational capacity. Lekki Port’s large contribution to national cargo throughput is closely tied to Dangote Refinery activity, making infrastructure planning important as the refinery prepares for further expansion. The sharp increase in transshipment is notable, but its small share of total container traffic and the absence of transit cargo point to a limited role for Nigeria in regional cargo redistribution. Funding constraints could affect the NPA’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies and maintain infrastructure, particularly as cargo volumes and port activity increase. Greater use of rail freight could reduce dependence on road haulage for port evacuation, with potential implications for congestion and logistics costs along major port corridors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Container exports stood at 203,980 TEUs, representing 25 per cent, while transshipment surged 169.5 per cent to 35,574 TEUs.” – Abubakar Dantsoho, NPA

“Every tonne emitted is lost product.” – Not applicable to this story.

“game changer” – Abubakar Dantsoho, NPA

WHAT’S NEXT

The NPA is seeking Federal Government support for an 80:20 revenue sharing arrangement, while stakeholders are expected to continue collaborating on port reconstruction and modernisation.

The NRC is also progressing with freight operations and expanding rail links between major ports and Inland Dry Ports to improve cargo evacuation.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigerian ports recorded stronger activity across ships, cargo, containers and vehicles in H1 2026, but the increase in vessel turnaround time highlights continuing capacity and efficiency pressures. Funding, infrastructure expansion, transit cargo development and improved rail connectivity remain central to handling higher port volumes.