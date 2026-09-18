US Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to revive mail voting rules

KEY POINTS

The US Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s bid to revive tighter rules for mail in voting ahead of the November midterm elections.

The administration had sought to overturn a lower court order blocking the new postal requirements.

The court said the government was unlikely to succeed in its challenge.

States can continue operating mail in voting under existing rules for the November 3 elections.

The dispute centres on a Trump directive requiring new procedures for the delivery of mail in voting materials.

MAIN STORY

The US Supreme Court has refused to allow the Trump administration to introduce tighter mail in voting requirements before the November midterm elections.

The administration had asked the court to suspend a lower court order blocking implementation of the new rules, arguing that the changes should take effect before Americans vote on November 3.

In a brief explanation, the Supreme Court said the government was “unlikely to succeed” in its challenge to the lower court’s preliminary injunction.

The ruling leaves states operating under the existing framework for mail in voting as preparations for the midterm elections continue. Some states had already begun sending ballots when the dispute reached the Supreme Court.

The dispute stems from an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in March directing the US Postal Service to develop new requirements for handling mail in ballots.

The subsequent postal rule required election officials to comply with additional procedures involving voter information and ballot envelopes before the Postal Service would process the materials.

The changes triggered legal challenges from states and voting related organisations, which argued that the Postal Service lacked the authority to impose the new requirements and that introducing them shortly before the election would create significant administrative difficulties.

A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked implementation of the rule for the November election after finding that the Postal Service was likely to have lacked the authority to issue it.

The administration subsequently turned to the Supreme Court in an effort to have the restrictions restored before the election.

The case has become part of a wider legal dispute over the extent of federal authority over election procedures, an area in which states retain substantial responsibility.

The November 3 election will determine all seats in the House of Representatives and part of the Senate. Control of both chambers is currently held by Republicans.

THE ISSUES

The ruling preserves existing mail in voting procedures for the November election while the broader legal dispute over the postal rule continues. Timing has been a central issue because election officials had already prepared ballot materials and, in some states, begun sending them before the new requirements were finalised. The case also raises questions about the authority of the Postal Service to introduce nationwide changes affecting election administration without direct congressional authorisation. The decision does not necessarily end the wider legal dispute over the administration’s efforts to change federal involvement in election procedures. Other aspects of the policy and related cases remain before the courts.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The government was ‘unlikely to succeed’ in its challenge to the lower court’s preliminary injunction.” – US Supreme Court

“A likely unconstitutional regulation” – US District Judge Indira Talwani

WHAT’S NEXT

States are expected to continue preparing and distributing mail in voting materials under the rules currently in place for the November 3 election.

The wider legal challenge to the federal government’s authority to impose the new postal requirements will continue through the courts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Supreme Court’s decision prevents the Trump administration’s new mail in voting requirements from taking effect for the November midterm elections. States can continue operating under the existing rules while the broader legal dispute proceeds.