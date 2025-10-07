OAU Queries Law Firm Over Use Of Outdated NBA Seal In Post-UTME Suit

The Legal Unit of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has faulted a law firm that issued a pre-action notice against the institution over alleged irregularities in its Post-UTME exercise, citing the use of an outdated Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seal.

In an official response dated October 4, 2025, the university noted that the letter from the Enugu-based law firm, F.K. Nnadi & Co., was affixed with a 2024 NBA seal, indicating that the firm’s principal, Kene Nnadi, had not renewed his practising licence for 2025.

The university, through its Director of Legal Services, Yinka Ayantola, urged the lawyer to regularise his professional status before proceeding with any legal action against the institution.

“It is our observation that the seal you affixed to your letter under reference is your 2024 seal. As you are aware, you have a duty to pay your practising fee for 2025 to enable you to write as a lawyer,” the letter read in part.

“It is therefore our request that you establish your right to practice for the year as required by the relevant regulations. I have the instructions of the University to request you to do the needful,” the statement added.

The pre-action notice from Nnadi’s law firm reportedly alleged procedural irregularities in OAU’s Post-UTME process, but the university’s response focused on the lawyer’s compliance with professional ethics before addressing the substance of the claims.

Legal practitioners are required by the Rules of Professional Conduct and the NBA Act to renew their practicing licenses annually and to affix the corresponding year’s seal on all official documents.