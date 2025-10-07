FG To Commence Nationwide Civil Service Verification October 16

The Federal Government has announced plans to begin a comprehensive verification of personnel records across the civil service from October 16 to November 14, 2025.

The exercise, to be conducted under the supervision of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), will be implemented in partnership with Philips Consulting and other human resource firms.

According to an internal memo signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Walson-Jack, and obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Monday, the exercise is designed to update personnel records, identify skills gaps, and strengthen ongoing workforce reforms within the public service.

The statement, titled “Verification Exercise,” explained that the nationwide activity would cover all ministries, departments, and agencies, including federal offices located outside the country.

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation announces the commencement of a comprehensive verification exercise across the federal civil service,” the memo stated.

“Conducted in partnership with Philips Consulting and other human resources firms, this exercise will verify and update personnel records, identify skills and capacity gaps, and support workforce planning and reforms.

“All civil servants are expected to fully cooperate by presenting themselves for verification and providing accurate information as required,” it added.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for a full-scale Personnel and Salary System Governance Audit across the federal service — a measure aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and professionalism in government operations.

Dr Walson-Jack described the verification as a key component of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021–2025, stressing that it would enable the government to build a credible and verifiable personnel database.

“This project will provide us with what we have long needed — a reliable database that captures not only numbers, but also skills, competencies, and workforce distribution across ministries, departments, and agencies,” she said.

She further noted that data generated from the exercise would drive evidence-based planning, targeted training, and transparent succession management.

“With this initiative, we can channel capacity-building efforts where they are most needed and prepare effectively for the next generation of civil servants,” Walson-Jack added.

The outcome of the verification is expected to guide future decisions on recruitment, promotions, postings, and training within the federal civil service, marking another milestone in the government’s broader reform agenda.