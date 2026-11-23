KEY POINTS

Nvidia says co-founder Jensen Huang has returned as chief executive, effective immediately.

His reinstatement follows pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and US President Donald Trump.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s leadership and found no national security risk in his return.

MAIN STORY

Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, reversing its earlier decision not to rehire him after his resignation on November 12.

The company announced the decision on Monday, following growing pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and US President Donald Trump, who said last week that he wanted Huang back in the top position.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had previously said the company would not bring Huang back, despite the campaign for his reinstatement.

Huang’s resignation followed revelations of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China. Beijing has denied the espionage allegation.

His departure triggered an unusually strong reaction across the technology industry and in political circles. A petition demanding his return attracted more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk.

Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership ability. It added that, after receiving input from senior US government officials, it saw no national security risk from his return.

The company also confirmed that Colette Kress would remain its chief financial officer.

THE ISSUES

Huang’s reinstatement highlights his influence over Nvidia, which he built from a video game chip designer into the leading supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence systems.

His responsibilities have extended beyond product development to major customer relationships and the company’s engagement with Washington.

That influence makes his return significant for Nvidia’s business direction. The board’s reversal also raises questions about how much the company depends on its co-founder for leadership and strategic decisions.

The controversy surrounding his departure had also drawn attention because of the national security implications of the allegations involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. The allegations remain disputed, and Beijing has denied them.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership ability and found no national security risk in his return after receiving input from senior US government officials.

WHAT’S NEXT

Huang resumes leadership immediately, while Kress continues as chief financial officer. Investors and employees will be watching how the company manages the leadership reversal and whether the controversy affects its business relationships or operations.

BOTTOM LINE

Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang reflects the importance of his leadership to the company. The reversal comes after pressure from key stakeholders and Trump, while the board has publicly backed his return despite the allegations that led to his resignation.