By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• The Federal Government says there are no plans to increase electricity tariffs in 2027.

• Power Minister Joseph Tegbe says ₦1.23 trillion has been paid out of the negotiated ₦3.3 trillion owed to power generation companies.

• The government hopes to clear the remaining debt in 2027 through alternative settlement arrangements.

• Plans include offsetting some of the debt with royalties and corporate income tax, as well as reviewing gas pricing for GenCos.

• Tegbe says Nigerians should expect significant improvements in electricity supply within the next three to five years.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has ruled out an increase in electricity tariffs in 2027, assuring Nigerians that it is exploring alternative ways to settle its outstanding debts to power generation companies, The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, gave the assurance during an interview on Arise News on Monday.

“Let me make it categorically clear to Nigerians. And I’ll say it again. There’s no plan to increase tariff,” he said, The minister explained that the government was considering a special gas pricing arrangement for power generation companies (GenCos) to reduce their operating costs without putting gas suppliers out of business.

He said the government was also reviewing some of the figures and assumptions used in setting electricity tariffs but insisted that the review would not lead to an increase, “We’re looking at assumptions that have been built into the tariff model. There’s a possibility that some of those assumptions may need to be revised. But rule out tariff increase,” Tegbe said.

THE ISSUES

Government’s Debt To GenCos

On the outstanding debt to power generation companies, Tegbe disclosed that the Federal Government had paid ₦1.23 trillion out of the negotiated ₦3.3 trillion owed to the companies, He said the government was working towards clearing the remaining balance in 2027 through different settlement arrangements.

“Today, we are paid 1.23 trillion. We’re speaking 1.23 trillion in this economy in a speed of about one and a half years. And we’re on track to finish paying the rest next year. Because we are looking at different ways to settle it,” he said, Tegbe explained that part of the plan was to offset some of the debt with royalties and corporate income tax, He added that the government was also discussing ways to reduce the cost of gas supplied to power generation companies with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Tegbe Explains ‘Freezers Are Freezing’ Comment

The minister also addressed his earlier comment that “freezers are freezing”, which attracted criticism from Nigerians experiencing poor electricity supply, He said the remark was made in response to positive feedback from some electricity consumers and was not intended to make light of the challenges faced by others, Tegbe recalled making the comment after commissioning a 1.6-megawatt mini-grid built by the Federal Government at the University of Abuja.

According to him, students at the university had enjoyed free, round-the-clock electricity over the past year, while some residents had also sent him videos showing improved power supply in their areas, “I had no disregard, please. I had no disregard for the people that still have challenges with power, and that wasn’t my intention,” he said.

Explaining the comment, he said some Nigerians had sent him messages celebrating improvements in electricity supply, He said his response was that freezers should be allowed to do their work and keep food frozen, adding that the government would continue working until Nigerians had better electricity.

When Nigerians Should Expect Better Electricity

On when Nigerians should expect a major improvement in power supply, Tegbe admitted that infrastructure problems in the sector were worse than the government had initially expected, He, however, said the government remained committed to its plans and expected to deliver significant improvements within the next three to five years, The minister said the government was more concerned about improving electricity supply and making power available to more Nigerians than increasing the cost of electricity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tegbe maintained that the government had no plan to increase electricity tariffs in 2027, despite reviewing assumptions in the existing tariff model, He also said the government was exploring alternative arrangements to settle its debts to GenCos while reducing gas costs for power generation companies, On his controversial freezer comment, the minister insisted that he did not intend to dismiss the difficulties faced by Nigerians experiencing poor electricity supply.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is expected to continue discussions with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and explore alternative settlement arrangements to clear the outstanding debt to GenCos, The government is also targeting significant improvements in electricity supply within the next three to five years.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government has ruled out an electricity tariff increase in 2027, with Power Minister Joseph Tegbe saying the government will explore alternative ways to settle its ₦3.3 trillion debt to GenCos while focusing on improving power supply.