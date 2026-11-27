KEY POINTS

Ibom LNG has signed a financial advisory agreement with Afreximbank to support efforts to raise $1.5 billion for its proposed gas project.

The planned facility in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State, is designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The project has secured a licence to establish the facility within the Liberty Free Trade Zone.

Afreximbank’s role includes advising on financing arrangements as the project progresses towards financial close.

MAIN STORY

Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited has engaged the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as financial adviser to support efforts to mobilise $1.5 billion for a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The agreement marks a step in the project’s financing process, with Afreximbank expected to advise on funding arrangements alongside the technical, commercial and regulatory requirements needed to reach financial close.

The proposed facility, which has secured a licence for establishment within the Liberty Free Trade Zone, is designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Anietie Isonguyo, company secretary of Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, said the engagement would help attract the financial and technical partnerships required to advance the project.

He said the facility was expected to create direct and indirect employment, support indigenous businesses and expand gas supply for domestic and export markets.

Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Denys Denya, said the bank’s advisory role reflected its commitment to developing Africa’s oil and gas value chain and using the sector to support industrialisation, employment and intra-African trade.

THE ISSUES

The proposed $1.5 billion financing highlights the scale of capital required to develop Nigeria’s gas infrastructure. However, signing a financial advisory agreement does not mean the funding has been secured or that construction is ready to begin.

Afreximbank’s immediate responsibility is to advise on how the project can mobilise the required capital and satisfy the conditions for financial close. The project must still progress through the necessary financing, technical, commercial and regulatory processes.

If developed, the facility could create opportunities beyond LNG production. Construction and operations may generate demand for local labour, equipment, transportation, logistics, maintenance and other support services.

For Akwa Ibom and the wider Niger Delta, the potential benefits will depend on how much of this activity translates into jobs and contracts for businesses in host communities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our engagement with Afreximbank marks an important step in advancing the financing of the Ibom LNG project and reflects our commitment to attracting the financial and technical partnerships required to bring this investment to fruition. The project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our host communities and the wider state, support indigenous businesses and expand gas supply for domestic and export markets.” – Anietie Isonguyo, Company Secretary, Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited.

“We are committed to translating Nigeria’s gas resources into lasting economic value for Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and the country.” – Anietie Isonguyo, Company Secretary, Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited.

“Afreximbank is committed to supporting the development of Africa’s oil and gas value chain as a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation and intra-African trade. By providing financial advisory support to projects such as Ibom LNG, we aim to help mobilise African capital to transform Africa’s energy resources into value-added industries, exports and shared prosperity.” – Denys Denya, Senior Executive Vice President, Afreximbank.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate priority is to advance the project’s financing arrangements and meet the requirements for financial close. Progress on these fronts will determine when the proposed facility can move towards construction and eventual operations.

Ibom LNG says it intends to develop the project to serve both domestic and international markets, supplying gas for industrial and energy applications while supporting LNG exports.

BOTTOM LINE

Ibom LNG has secured a financial advisory partnership with Afreximbank as it seeks $1.5 billion for its proposed Akwa Ibom facility. The agreement advances the project’s development process, but securing the funding and reaching financial close remain critical steps before the investment can be realised.