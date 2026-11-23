KEY POINTS

Brent crude fell 0.65% to $91.97 a barrel, while US WTI declined 0.59% to $82.92.

Both benchmarks recorded a third consecutive weekly loss despite attacks on shipping and energy facilities in the Middle East.

Investors are monitoring supply disruptions as OPEC+ prepares to discuss its 2027 production policy on November 29.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors weighed recent declines in crude benchmarks against continuing threats to energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.65%, to $91.97 a barrel by 0844 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 49 cents, or 0.59%, to $82.92.

The latest declines followed another week of losses. Brent fell 4% last week, while WTI dropped 5%, extending their losing streak to three consecutive weeks.

However, the unresolved US-Israeli war on Iran continued to support prices amid concerns about attacks on oil facilities and vessels transporting crude through the region.

On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery. The UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

Bahrain separately said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility on Saturday. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile and drone assault on US military positions in the kingdom, which hosts the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

THE ISSUES

The oil market is facing competing pressures. Recent price declines reflect selling pressure, but the continuing attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure raise concerns about whether crude supplies can move freely from the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important to this risk because attacks on vessels using the route could disrupt oil shipments, even without a confirmed shutdown of the waterway.

PVM analyst Tamas Varga said oil had recorded its third consecutive weekly decline, with pressure coming mainly from the supply side of the market.

“It would, nonetheless, be irresponsible to conclude that oil will now be supplied uninterruptedly and in vast volumes. Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz are taking their toll,” Varga said.

Separately, disagreements over fossil fuels featured prominently at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey. Talks collapsed on Sunday after countries failed to agree on including a statement about phasing out fossil fuels in the final text.

Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries reportedly lobbied against references to fossil fuels in the agreement, maintaining that they would remain part of the global economy for the foreseeable future.

WHAT’S NEXT

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide the group’s oil production policy for 2027.

The group includes OPEC members and other major producers, including Russia. Its production decisions will be closely watched as investors assess the balance between global oil supply and demand.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices have continued to fall despite persistent security threats in the Middle East. The latest movements show that concerns about supply disruptions are competing with downward price pressure. The extent to which attacks affect actual oil production and shipments will remain important to the market.