KEY POINTS

Iran says it will use all available means to challenge the US naval blockade on its oil exports.

The blockade was restored on July 14 after a draft understanding between Washington and Tehran collapsed.

Iran says it will only reopen the Strait of Hormuz when the US meets its conditions, including lifting the blockade and sanctions.

MAIN STORY

Iran has vowed to use all available means to confront the United States naval blockade on its oil exports, describing the measure as an act of military aggression.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the statement at a weekly news conference on Monday, saying Tehran would not accept the restrictions.

“We will definitely not tolerate it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools to confront this US aggression,” Baghaei said.

He added that Iran considers the naval blockade a form of military aggression and has the right to deploy any available means to defend itself.

The United States first imposed the blockade on Iran related oil exports on April 13. It was lifted in June after Washington and Tehran reached a draft understanding, but restored on July 14 when the agreement collapsed.

THE ISSUES

The blockade has sharply restricted Iran’s ability to export crude oil. Visible Iranian crude exports have fallen to near zero in recent months, increasing the pressure on the country’s oil trade.

The restrictions also raise questions about how Iran will respond to efforts to prevent its oil shipments from reaching international buyers.

Last week, tanker tracking firm TankerTrackers.com reported that a vessel was loading Iranian crude in the Gulf through a ship to ship transfer. The tanker could become the first vessel to successfully export Iranian crude since the blockade was restored in July.

However, Baghaei dismissed reports of Iranian ships loading oil as speculation.

The dispute also involves the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route that Iran says it controls. Tehran has linked the reopening of the waterway to the fulfilment of its demands by Washington.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We will definitely not tolerate it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools to confront this US aggression.” – Esmaeil Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

“The naval blockade … is considered a military aggression.” – Esmaeil Baghaei.

“If the other side (the US) fulfils the related conditions we will be able to execute our commitments in the shortest time possible.” – Esmaeil Baghaei.

WHAT’S NEXT

Iran says it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz when Washington meets its conditions, which include ending hostilities, lifting the naval blockade and waiving sanctions.

Baghaei said Iran could fulfil its commitments to reopen the waterway within the shortest possible time once those conditions are met.

BOTTOM LINE

Iran’s response to the US blockade now extends beyond its restricted oil exports to the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has tied the reopening of the strategic route to concessions from Washington, leaving both issues connected to the wider dispute between the two countries.

Reuters