nTel Wins Leadership Award

ntel, Nigeria’s latest entrant to the GSM market, has won the award for the Telecoms Company of The Year for its innovation in the fast emerging Nigerian telecoms market.

At the recently held Leadership Conference and Awards, organised by The Leadership Newspapers, in Abuja, ntel which recently got a new CEO in the person of Ernest Akinlola, smiled home with the coveted honour amidst pomp and pageantry.

Other brands honoured alongside ntel at the prestigious event are Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, whose founder, Innocent Chukuma bagged The Business Person of the Year award, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service won the Government Agency of the Year 2017 award. Other award categories are as follows: Company of the Year, which was won by Air Peace; Brand of the Year, Zenith Bank Plc; Product of the Year, Labana Rice; CEO of the Year, Chief Executive Officer of Eta-Zuma, Innocent Zuma.

Since the resumption of Ernest Akinola, who boasts of over 20 years telecoms, media and technology experience from senior roles in multiple companies in Europe, Southern Africa and Nigeria, the company has been witnessing new innovations and improved service delivery.

Although ntel claims to be a 4G/LTE-Advanced network that delivers superfast call-connect times, crystal clear Voice-over-LTE and extraordinarily high Internet

access speed; according to Akinlola, the brand is set to unlock its tremendous untapped capabilities which can provide a steep change in customer experience for large enterprise, SMEs and consumers in the days ahead.