Lagos State to Build World Cup Village at Eko Atlantic City

The Lagos State government is partnering with the Balmoral Group to build a World Cup football viewing village at the Eko Atlantic City. The Viewing Village has been tagged “Russia in Lagos” and will be hosting the best of everything Lagosians love about football, in a festival style.

The football village is a state of the art viewing center that will run throughout the entire duration of the World Cup. It has a state of the art screen that will project all 64 matches live every day of the tournament. There will be foods of all categories, music, drinks, entertainment as well as other activities that bring football fans together.

Industry sources say that Balmoral Group was chosen by the Lagos State government to partner with because of their track record in executing major events like COPA Lagos, International Drinks Festival, and many more major projects. The Balmoral Group specializes in hospitality, exhibitions venue management and live events like this viewing center for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Another reason why Balmoral is the preferred partner is because they have secured the license to officially run a World Cup viewing center from FIFA.

Also championing this partnership is the Lagos State Sports Commission which is focused on ensuring that Lagos residents have the best of time during the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be flying the national colors as one of the competing teams at the 2018 World Cup in Russia