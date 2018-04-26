Naira Stable at N363/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Wednesday, April 25, remained on unchanged against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency,at the close of market activities remained at the rate of N363 against the greenback at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira appreciated, closing at the rate of N505 and stayed the same against theEuropean Single Currency, Euro at the rate of N445.

Traders at the forex market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.