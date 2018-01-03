Trading activities on Monday, December 2, kicked off upbeat for the first trading day of 2018 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) soared by 21.6 points to settle at 38,264.79 points, while the market capitalization rose by N7.7 billion to close at N13.617 trillion, buoyed by buying pressures in the consumer goods stocks.

The market breadth ended positive as 27 price gainers were paired against 12 price losers, with CAP Plc leading the advancers’ chart, increasing by N1.70k to close at N35.70k per share.

It was followed by NASCON, which went up by 72k to finish at N19.22k per share, and PZ Cussons, which advanced by 55k to end at N21.15k per share.

International Breweries added 49k to close at N54.99k per share, while Dangote Sugar added 36k to its share value to settle at N20.36k per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil sat atop the losers’ chart, shedding N1.48k to settle at N42 per share, while Unilever went down by 79k to finish at N40.21k per share. Ecobank dropped 73k to close at N16.27k per share, Stanbic IBTC declined by 60k to end at N40.90k per share, while Union Bank shed 29k to settle at N7.51k per share.

However, the volume and value of equities traded by investors slumped with 248.6 million shares worth N1.8 billion transacted in contrast to the 561.3 million valued at N6.9 billion exchanged on Friday,December, the last trading day of 2017.