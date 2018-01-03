TRAVEL JOB | Graduate Hotel & Tour Consultant at Finchglow Travels Limited

Finchglow Travels is a world class Travel Management Company. We provide travel solutions for all your personal and business travel needs; from travel consultations to ticketing and reservations, tours and transfer to consular services, our main goal is to satisfy all your travel needs, we sell the world to you.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Hotel & Tour Consultant

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Liaise with coach operators, airlines, hoteliers and resort representatives to get best prices and packages for clients

Plan, describe, arrange, and sell tour packages offered by the organisation

Make hotel reservations for clients

Build and maintain relationship with existing client; and increase the volume of all accounts assigned.

Make arrangements for transport, accommodation and tour activities

Ensure proper accounting of payments made by clients

Contact hoteliers, check availability, produce quotes and present options to clients for booking

Qualification/ Requirements

B.Sc/HND in related disciple

1-3 years of relevant experience

Must have an Amadeus Certification

Able to carry out customer profiling on the GDS i.e Amadeus etc

Ability to work under pressure and effectively multitask

Excellent communication skills with the ability to build good rapport with clients

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Must reside in Lagos

Application Closing Date

4th January, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:careers@finchglowtravels.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only qualified candidates would be contacted.