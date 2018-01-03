TRAVEL JOB | Graduate Hotel & Tour Consultant at Finchglow Travels Limited

Finchglow Travels is a world class Travel Management Company. We provide travel solutions for all your personal and business travel needs; from travel consultations to ticketing and reservations, tours and transfer to consular services, our main goal is to satisfy all your travel needs, we sell the world to you.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Hotel & Tour Consultant
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Liaise with coach operators, airlines, hoteliers and resort representatives to get best prices and packages for clients
- Plan, describe, arrange, and sell tour packages offered by the organisation
- Make hotel reservations for clients
- Build and maintain relationship with existing client; and increase the volume of all accounts assigned.
- Make arrangements for transport, accommodation and tour activities
- Ensure proper accounting of payments made by clients
- Contact hoteliers, check availability, produce quotes and present options to clients for booking
Qualification/ Requirements
- B.Sc/HND in related disciple
- 1-3 years of relevant experience
- Must have an Amadeus Certification
- Able to carry out customer profiling on the GDS i.e Amadeus etc
- Ability to work under pressure and effectively multitask
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to build good rapport with clients
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
- Must reside in Lagos
Application Closing Date
4th January, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:careers@finchglowtravels.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only qualified candidates would be contacted.