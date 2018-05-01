Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, April 30, flagged off the new week on an upward trajectory, following a rally in industrial and banking stocks.

As such, the All Share index on the bourse surged marginally by 0.06 percent or by 23.12 points to settle at 41,268.01 points, while the market capitalisation added N8.4 billion to finish at N14.949 trillion, owing to gains recorded by the GTBank and Dangote Cement.

Furthermore, the market breadth ended positive today with 19 price gainers paired against 18 price losers. Beta Glass led the price gainers’ pack with the value of the share growing by N3.75k to settle at N79.25k per share.

It was followed by Julius Berger, which leaped by N1.15k to close at N28.5k per share, and Dangote Cement, which jumped by N1 to finish at N246 per share.

CCNN soared by 95k to close at N20.45k per share, while GTBank added 65k to end at N45 per share.

Conversely, Nestle Nigeria emerged the day’s biggest loser dropping N16 to end the day at N1599 per share. Dangote Sugar tumbled by 90k to close at N20.50k per share, while Dangote Flour slumped by 70k to end at N13.30k per share.

Also, Flour Mills dropped by 70k to finish at N34.50k per share, while Total Nigeria crashed by 40k to settle at N222.20k per share.

A total of 450.5 million shares exchanged hands in 4,699 deals worth N5 billion in contrast to 319.3 million equities traded last Friday in 3,863 deals valued at N2.8 billion, driven by the huge interest investors had in the shares of Mutual Benefit Assurance, selling a total of 131 million units worth N31.4 million.

It was followed by UBA, which traded 67.8 million shares valued at N781.1 million, and FBN Holdings, which transacted 53.6 million equities worth N670.3 million.

Zenith Bank traded 23.6 million shares for N648.5 million, while Transcorp sold 16.2 million equities worth N27 million.

At the end of the day’s trading, the volume and value of transactions recorded on the floor of the bourse on Monday increased.