Guinness Nigeria Profit Before Tax Leaps by 40% in Q1 2018

Giant brewer, Guinness Nigeria has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 showing an impressive growth in profit before tax, PBT.

The brewer’s PBT jumped by 98% to N4.4 billion when compared with Q3 2017, while, largely driven by a 2,811bp expansion in tax rate, profit after tax (PAT) growth slowed to 40% to N3.0 billion.

Although sales leaped by 15% to N34.9bn, gross margins shrunk by -922bps to 33.2%, this was not strong enough to offset the strong sales growth, a -12% decline in operating expenses and a net interest income of N318m versus a net interest expense of –N2.1bn recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

On a 9M basis, sales advanced by 17% to N105.5bn. PBT and PAT of N7.9bn and N5.1bn compare with pre- and post-tax losses of –N2.5bn and –N2.6bn respectively recorded in 9M 2017. Although gross margin contracted by -103bps, this was offset by declines of -8% and -58% in operating expenses and net finance charges respectively, and led to the profits on the bottom line.