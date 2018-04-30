NSE Index Up 1.15% Closed Last Week with Upward Trajectory

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE,on Friday, April 27, closed the last trading session of the week upbeat after wallowing under bear pressure for two consecutive trading sessions,

Consequently, the All Share index, NSE ASI, closed positively swinging upward with a gain of 1.15%. Similarly, Week-To-Date closed up by 1.05%, following gains in the Consumer Goods and Banking sectors.

Also, market breadth index closed the week positive with 25 advancing stocks paired against 14 declining stocks.

INTBREW with a huge surge of 10.21% emerged the biggest gainer of the day, while FO with a loss of 4.94% ended the day as the worst performing stock.

The sectorial performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods Index soaring by 2.67%, largely driven by the 10.21% gain in INTBREW, 2.98% surge in Nestle, 2.36% gain in NB and 1.18% gain in Dangote Sugar.i

NSE Banking Index surged by 0.91%, following the buy interest in FBNH Skye Bank, Diamond Bank and Jaiz Bank .

NSE Oil & Gas Index slumped by 0.30%, majorly driven by the sell-off in FO.The NSE Industrial Index on the other hand closed flat

Mutual Benefit was the most actively traded with 113million units of shares worth N27million.