T-Bills Worth N371.83billion To Mature This Week

Treasury bills worth N371.83 billion are expected to mature this week via both the primary and secondary market.

Meanwhile, treasury bills worth N226.68 billion were sold by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week, via the Open Market Operations (OMO) to refinance the matured T-bills worth N226.68 billion.

Consequently, NIBOR for all tenor buckets jumped on renewed liquidity strain: NIBOR for overnight, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets rose w-o-w to 3.59% (from 3.38%), 12.05% (from 11.31%), 14.00% (from 12.57%) and 15.84% (from 13.56%) respectively, analysts at Cowry Asset revealed.

Elsewhere, NITTY jumped for most maturities tracked on renewed sell pressure: yields on the 1 month, 3 months and 6 months maturities rose to 8.68% (from 8.16%), 10.92% (from 10.01%) and 11.55% (from 11.15%) respectively; however, yield on the 12 months maturity fell to 12.62% (from 12.90%) respectively.

Meanwhile, Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) worth N735.43 billion outweighed, Standing Lending Facility (SLF) worth N289.21 billion.