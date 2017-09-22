NSE Index Crumbles by 0.05% on Reversed Bull Trend

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, September 21,halted positive run previously recorded on the bourse.

Consequently, the All Share Index dropped 0.05 percent to close at 35,188.97 points, while the market capitalisation crashed by N7 billion to close at N12.130 trillion.

AIICO Insurance sat atop the laggards’ table losing 5.36 percent to close at 53kobo. Champion Breweries trailed with a loss of 5.35 percent, to close at N2.30, while Caverton shed 5 percent to close at N1.14 per share. Okomuoil closed the day with a decline of 4.95 percent to close at N63.21 while Vitafoam shed by 4.81 percent to close at N2.57 per share.

Neimeth led the gainers’ table by 4.92 percent, to close at 64 kobo per share. NEM followed with a gain of 4.46 percent to close at N1.17, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 4.27 percent to close at N5.37 per share. SkyeBank went up by 3.77 percent to close at 55 kobo, while Nigerian Breweries gained 2.98 percent to close at N173 per share.

Guaranty topped the activity chart with 171 million shares valued at N6.7 billion. Access Bank followed with 39.8 million shares worth N386 million. Jaiz Bank traded 39.2 million shares valued at N26.6 million. FCMB traded 29.4 million shares worth N29.4 million and Zenith Bank transacted 25.5 million shares valued at N561.5 million.

Total volume traded jumped by 212 percent to 429.2 million shares valued at N8.680 billion in 3,271 deals in contrast to 137.4 million shares valued at N1.13 billion and traded in 2,977 deals on Wednesday.