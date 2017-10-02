NSE Index Adds 0.03%, As Stock Trading Close Mixed

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, September 29, closed in the North.

The NSE Banking Index added 0.40% following the gains in ACCESS, FBNH, UBA and ZENITHBANK, which cancelled out the sell-off in STANBIC. NSE Consumer Goods Index: Following the declines in NB , GUINNESS and NESTLE the sector fell by -0.48%.

NSE Industrial Index Gained 0.31% with support from WAPCO. For the NSE Oil & Gas Index, MOBIL and OANDO boosted value to 0.21%

Market breadth index ended mixed with 18 advancers paired against 18 stocks. CILEASING sat atop the gainers’ table adding 7.24%. On the flip side, AGLEVENT was the worst performer, depreciating by 4.84%.

UBA was the most active stock trading 40million units of shares, however, investors exchanged N1.4bn worth of GUARANTY shares.