Euro Closes Flat Against Rival Currencies

The European Single Currency, euro, on Friday, September 29, nursed losses and is poised for its first monthly decline since February this year as the results of German elections prompted some profit-taking into a double-digit rally in the single currency this year.

The single currency EUR=EBS was flat at $1.1791 and has fallen nearly a percent so far this month.

Euro zone inflation data is the key event risk for currency markets with inflation in the 19-country currency bloc expected at 1.6 percent for September compared with 1.5 percent in August. The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the pound fell to $1.3357 after the data release from $1.3423 before, leaving it 0.6 percent lower on the day. Against the euro, it slipped to 88.35 pence, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six rival currencies, touched its lowest in three days after the data.