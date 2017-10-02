MANUFACTURING JOB | Senior Process Engineer at Dangote Group

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.

Job Title: Senior Process Engineer

Location: Lagos

Business: Oil & Gas

Function/Domain: Plant Operations (PO)

Requirements

A Chartered / Professional Engineer with a minimum of 20 years’ work experience in the Oil and Gas sector.

He or she must have an excellent hands on experience in Design and Operation in the sector; out of which a minimum of 10 years work experience is required in Process Engineering of Plants, Pipelines and Piping and a minimum of 15 years work experience in Flow Assurance Design of Offshore and Onshore Pipelines and Piping.

Have work experience with Consultants as well as E & P Companies

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies :

Graduate in Chemical Engineering, Post Graduate and above preferred.

20 years in Process Engineering and Flow Assurance Design.

Proficiency to work with Software

Should have proven ability to work with: ASPEN HYSIS, PIPEPHASE, PIPENET, TLNET, TGNET, FLARENET, OLGA.



Application Closing Date

27th September, 2017.



How to Apply

