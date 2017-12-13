NSE Index Adds 0.03% As Bull Regains Market Control

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday,December 12,treaded northwards after a negative run in the previous trading session.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 10.64 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 38,924.63 as against 38,913.99 on Monday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.552 trillion soared to N4 billion to close at N13.552 trillion.

Price movement chart showed that Guinness topped the gainers’ table with a gain of N1.35 to close at N94.05 per share. Dangote Sugar surged by 81k to close at N21.50, while NASCON gained 76k to close at N19.50 per share. Union Bank gained 72k to close at N7.91, while Berger Paint improved by 30k to close at N7.71 per share.

Conversely, Mobil recorded the highest price loss to lead the losers’, sliding by N6.64 to close at N168.50 per share. International Breweries trailed with a loss of N1.64 to close at N54.98, PZ industries 90k to close at N22.10 per share. ETI dropped 71k to close at N17.26, while Stanbic IBTC lost 50k to close at N41.50 per share.

Dangote Cement was the toast of investors, accounting for 95.48 million shares worth N23.31 million.

Diamond Bank sold 51.17 million shares valued at N76.14 million, while FBN Holdings traded 49.94 shares worth N456.73 million.

FCMB Group traded 48.09 million shares worth N59.05 million and Mansard Insurance accounted for 39.95 million shares valued at N79.91 million.

The volume of shares exchanged rose by 31.97 per cent with an exchange of 462.67 million shares worth N26.81 billion traded in 5,090 deals. This was in contrast with a turnover of 350.59 million shares valued at N4.91 billion achieved in 4,884 deals on Monday.