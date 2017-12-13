MANUFACTURING JOB | Heineken International Fresh Graduate Programme 2018

MANUFACTURING JOB | Heineken International Fresh Graduate Programme 2018

- December 13, 2017
- in JOBS
Heineken International – Established in 1864 by the Heineken family, HEINEKEN has a long and proud history and heritage as an independent global brewer. We brew quality beers, build award-winning brands and are committed to enthusing consumers everywhere.

Today, Heineken is the number one brewer in Europe and the number three brewer by volume in the world. With recent acquisitions in Africa, India, Asia and Latin America, we are continuing to increase our presence within emerging markets, which will contribute to our ongoing growth.

Applications are invited from graduates for the following positions below in Amsterdam:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

