NSE Index Down 1.11% as Profit-Taking Rocks Trading

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 18, halted movements north, bringing down market value.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index ASI depreciated by 1.11% as profit taking dominates activities on the bourse.

Sectoral Performances chart showed the Industrial sector dropping 3.05%, Oil & Gas sector shed 0.08% and Consumer Goods depreciated by 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Banking sector added 0.36%.

Transcorp, which recorded 1.57% growth emerged the most actively traded stock with 146m units of shares accounting for 17% of total volume.

At the end of trading, total volume and value increased by 48% and 5% respectively compared to this time yesterday. This is coming as investors exchanged 849million units of shares worth N5.69billion.