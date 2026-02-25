NSCDC Urges Public Support For Environmental Risk Management Ahead Of World Civil Defence Day

KEY POINTS

NSCDC Anambra Command calls for stronger public participation in managing environmental risks.

The appeal aligns with the 2026 World Civil Defence Day theme on sustainability and resilience.

The Corps plans partnerships with stakeholders to tackle climate and environmental challenges.

MAIN STORY

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has called on citizens to actively support environmental risk management efforts as part of preparations for the 2026 World Civil Defence Day.

The State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, appealed on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Awka while assessing the Command’s readiness for the global event scheduled for March 1.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Managing Environmental Risks for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” Olatunde emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing environmental threats and safeguarding communities.

He noted that increasing environmental degradation, climate change, natural disasters, and technological hazards require proactive measures to strengthen safety, resilience, and protection of human dignity.

The Commandant further disclosed that the Corps would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to reduce environmental hazards, promote sustainable practices, and support national and global efforts in climate action, biodiversity conservation, waste management, water security, and disaster preparedness.

THE ISSUES

Environmental risks, including climate change impacts and disaster vulnerability, continue to pose growing threats to communities, requiring coordinated responses from government agencies, stakeholders, and citizens.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Olatunde stressed that civil defence and protection institutions remain central to strengthening resilience in an increasingly complex risk environment.

He added that through strategic partnerships, the NSCDC aims to promote environmental stewardship and contribute to building a safer and more sustainable future for Anambra State and Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Command is expected to intensify awareness campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and preparedness activities leading up to the March 1 commemoration.

BOTTOM LINE

The NSCDC’s call underscores the growing urgency for collective environmental risk management as Nigeria joins the global community in promoting resilience, sustainability, and disaster preparedness.