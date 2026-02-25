El-Rufai Seeks Court Order To Stop Anti-Graft Agencies From Freezing Assets

KEY POINTS

Former Kaduna governor filed a suit to restrain anti-graft and security agencies from freezing his assets.

He argues his severance pay and properties were lawfully acquired.

El-Rufai is demanding ₦1 billion damages over alleged threats to his fundamental rights.

MAIN STORY

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order restraining key federal agencies from freezing his bank accounts or seizing his properties.

In a suit filed by his counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), El-Rufai requested an interim injunction directing the respondents to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive application.

Those listed as respondents include the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Department of State Services, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The originating process, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/368/2026, seeks multiple reliefs, including declarations that his severance pay—received after completing his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023—is lawful and cannot be considered proceeds of unlawful activity.

El-Rufai also asked the court to affirm that properties acquired from the severance funds were legitimately obtained and that any attempt to freeze his assets without credible evidence would violate his constitutional rights.

THE ISSUES

The case centres on whether anti-graft agencies can take pre-emptive asset-freezing measures without first establishing reasonable suspicion backed by evidence, as required under Nigerian law.

It also raises broader questions about due process, presumption of innocence, and the limits of investigative powers in asset recovery proceedings.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

El-Rufai argued that his severance package, calculated under relevant Kaduna State laws and RMAFC guidelines, is a lawful entitlement and not linked to any criminal activity.

He maintained that he has never been convicted of any offence and warned that attempts to freeze his assets through ex-parte orders would breach his constitutional right to fair hearing.

He is also seeking ₦1 billion in general and exemplary damages for alleged psychological distress, reputational harm, and anticipated violations of his rights, alongside ₦100 million as litigation costs.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal High Court is expected to consider the application for interim injunction, which will determine whether the agencies can proceed with any asset-freezing or forfeiture actions pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

BOTTOM LINE

El-Rufai’s legal move sets the stage for a significant court test on the balance between anti-corruption enforcement powers and constitutional protections of property rights and due process.