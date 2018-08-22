NSC Discloses FG’s Plan to Consruct $8.5 million Truck Transit Park in Enugu

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Shippers council (NSC), has disclosed plans to establish Truck Transit Park (TTP) in Ogbulafor Enugu State, at an estimated cost of $8.5million.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Hassan Bello, while receiving the Outline Business Case (OBC) at the Infrastructure Concessioning Regulatory Commission (ICRC), in Abuja, disclosed that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) project would create over 3,154 jobs when completed.

Intimating that the Enugu State Government had provided 16.1 hectares for the construction of the TTP, Bello said once the preferred bidder emerges, and approved by the Federal Executive Council, construction work would commence, which is expected to be completed within two years.

He pointed out that the project would be private sector-led, while government would provide the necessary enabling environment for the private sector to recoup their investment.

Bello said the TTP was processed through the Economic, Recovery, Growth Plan (ERGP) focus labs, adding that of the 160 projects processed through the lab, the TTP accounted for seven, and rated 4-star on the scale of 1-5.

He said the establishment of the TTP must be an economic decision to be led by the private sector, while the federal government provides the enabling environment, adding that they have collaborated with stakeholders like NURTW, RETEA, NARTO, and NUPENG to own the project.

He said the Truck Park would be intermodal, integrated, and modern, and constructed in such a way that it would be inter- connected with the train stations, Inland Container Dry Port.

He however said government is yet to fix the timeframe for the concession period, but promised it would be reasonable enough to give investors comfort, to enable them recover their investment and also make profit

He further said the OBC for the Lokoja Truck Transit Park would be submitted to ICRC in the next two weeks, and afterwards, consider other states that have shown interest, including Edo, Sokoto, and Kebbi and a host of others.

He maintained that the TTP would be electronically driven, and companies would be invited to provide recreation services, banks, and maintenance services among others.

Also commenting, the Acting Director General, ICRC, Chidi Izuah, noted that more than 90 per cent of road crashes in Nigeria are caused by trucks, so transportation is key to economic performance.

He decried that Nigeria does not have any truck park facility, a development that has created a huge menace on the federal roads, which are the nation’s economic arteries, and anyone or thing blocking these arteries are blocking circulation of economic activities with severe problems on the economy.

He advised that the modern TTP should have a parking bay, way bridges, hotels, restaurants, gas station, kiosks, mechanic spares, mini fire station, sick bay, security, and cargo tracking facilities.