NPF Pensions Advances Proposal To Set Retiree Pay At 80% Of Final Salary

NPF Pensions Limited has unveiled a major proposal aimed at establishing a minimum pension benchmark of 80 percent of a police officer’s last monthly salary. Speaking at a pre-retirement seminar in Lagos on January 29, 2026, acting Managing Director Abdulkareem Gezawa announced that the police authorities are currently advancing this proposal to the Federal Government to address the persistent gap between police retirement benefits and those of other security agencies.

If approved, the move would significantly uplift the financial security of over 350,000 personnel, ensuring that retirement no longer leads to a drastic drop in living standards.

The proposal comes at a pivotal time for police welfare, as the National Assembly recently passed the Nigeria Police Force Pension Board Bill in December 2025. This legislation seeks to exempt the NPF from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and establish an independent board, similar to the structures used by the Military and Intelligence Services.

While PenCom has traditionally argued for reforms within the existing CPS framework targeting a 75 percent final salary benchmark, the NPF’s push for 80 percent represents a more aggressive drive for parity with the “Defined Benefit” models enjoyed by other armed forces.

Beyond the salary benchmark, Gezawa highlighted that NPF Pensions has already disbursed ₦97.5 billion in total benefits to over 30,000 retirees since its inception. However, he warned that administrative bottlenecks often delay payments, urging officers to prioritize proper documentation at least six months before their exit date.

To further support vulnerable retirees, the board continues to implement the Retirement Resettlement Support Scheme, which provides an annual intervention fund (currently ₦400 million) to assist those awaiting their federal accrued rights.