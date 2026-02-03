Balami Attributes Short Lifespan Of Nigerian Airlines To Leadership Gaps

Engineer Isaac Balami, CEO of 7 Star Global Airlines and founder of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), has identified a lack of corporate culture and managerial leadership as the primary reason why Nigerian airlines rarely survive beyond 10 years.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Balami noted that while the industry is filled with highly skilled technical professionals such as pilots and engineers, many are thrust into executive management roles without the necessary administrative training or business degrees. This “capacity gap” often leads to a cycle of flight delays, cancellations, and the eventual depletion of aircraft fleets once a carrier hits the decade mark.

Balami’s research, conducted during his doctoral studies, revealed that the “10-year struggle” observed in defunct carriers like Okada, IRS, and Chanchangi is repeating with current operators. He argued that technical expertise alone cannot sustain an airline in a high-cost environment where maintenance and fuel consume up to 70 percent of revenue.

To address this, his newly licensed university, IBUAM, is designed to produce “industry-ready” professionals who combine hands-on hangar experience with rigorous management education, ensuring the next generation of aviation leaders can navigate complex fiscal and operational challenges.

Beyond leadership, Balami has consistently pointed to the high cost of overseas maintenance as a financial “drainpipe.” Nigerian airlines currently spend over $1 billion annually on foreign Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Balami noted that when an aircraft is due for a C-Check, which can cost between $1 million and $2 million, many local airlines struggle to raise the capital, leading to grounded planes and shrunk route networks.

By integrating MRO training directly into the university curriculum, Balami aims to build a local workforce capable of performing heavy maintenance in Nigeria, thereby slashing operational costs and extending the lifespan of domestic carriers.