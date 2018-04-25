NOGASA Set to Commence Downstream Petroleum Operations In Nigeria

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has disclosed plans to commence operations in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The secretary, board of trustees NOGASA, Mr. Eddy Nwosu, stated that that the association would work to support its members, especially those operating in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry to take up market shares in the sector.

He explained that NOGASA, which used to be known as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (OGASON), has made plans to return to its principal objectives of creating, “special features and benefits for their members in Nigeria.”

Nwosu hinted that the association, which was duly registered in 2008, went out of circulation for some years on account of technical challenges that derailed it, but which have now been resolved by its members.

“The organisation is poised and repositioned for improved services for suppliers of natural oil and gas across the nation,” he said.

The secretary insisted that the association has been strictly re-organised to accommodate bona fide suppliers of natural oil and gas in the industry in Nigeria, adding that as part of its activities to mark a new beginning, its flag was hoisted at its new national headquarters in Abuja.