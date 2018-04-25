Ensure Insurance Gifts 45 Customers Through Cashback Campaign Initiative

Ensure Insurance Plc has revealed that between February and March 2018, it has rewarded 45 customers in its cashback campaign initiative launched in February this year.

According to the company, the Cash back campaign initiative, guarantees that customers of the company get something more out of their insurance.

This campaign builds upon an initiative by the firm two years ago to reward customers who report no claim for 24 months in a row.

The payout is 15% of all the premiums paid by the customer over the past two-year period.

According to the company’s spokesman, Mr. Owolabi Salami, the first set of beneficiaries received their cashback on February, 9th 2018, He stated that one of the recipients, Mrs. Abimbola Jinadu, received a cheque of N101,666 which amounts to 15per cent of her total premium over the last 24 months.

Salami added that in all, 45 Ensure customers have received cashback reward between February and March 2018.

Commenting on the initiative, one of the cashback recipients, Mr. Oreva Okunu, said: “it was so nice to meet such a wonderful group of trailblazers with great innovative and disruptive spirit. We love your marketing strategy and we would definitely be with Ensure for years to come”.

The spokesman explained that the scheme was initiated following an extensive market research on what customers require from their insurer.

“Consumers want to know what happens if nothing happens. So when we launched our redesigned comprehensive motor insurance policies in 2016”, we promised that if no claim is reported over the next 24 months, we will give back 15% of the premium paid by the customer. The Cashback campaign which we launched this February is a statement that here at Ensure, we talk the talk and then we walk the walk”, he said.