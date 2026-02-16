NNPCL Signs Gas Infrastructure Pact As NDPHC Completes Risk Survey At Key Power Plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Gas Holdings Limited and Peiyang Chemical Singapore PTE Ltd. to strengthen collaboration across Nigeria’s natural gas value chain.

The agreement, signed at NNPCL’s headquarters in Abuja, establishes a framework for structured cooperation in critical areas of domestic gas development. It was executed in the presence of the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, alongside senior officials responsible for gas, power, and investment services.

Under the pact, the partners will focus on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) development, including flare-gas-to-LNG initiatives, floating LNG solutions and onshore LNG projects. The collaboration will also cover gas-fired power generation and industrial facilities powered by domestic gas feedstock.

NNPCL said the MoU is designed to align global technical expertise with Nigeria’s energy priorities, providing a governance structure to facilitate the transition of projects from feasibility studies to commercial operations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of PCCS, Tim Tian, emphasised that accelerating scalable gas infrastructure would be vital to converting Nigeria’s gas resources into employment opportunities, stable electricity supply and industrial expansion.

NDPHC Completes Risk Engineering Survey

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has concluded the second phase of its 2026 Insurance Risk Engineering Survey at the Omotosho Power Plant and Sapele Power Plant.

The exercise, completed on February 13, 2026, forms part of the company’s collaboration with international insurance partners to evaluate operational conditions across major generation assets and ensure compliance with global safety and risk management standards.

The assessment reviewed equipment integrity, operational safety procedures, maintenance systems and environmental risk factors, with the aim of enhancing plant reliability while minimising operational and financial exposure.

Industry observers note that such risk engineering evaluations are increasingly critical as generation companies seek to improve efficiency and performance amid persistent challenges in Nigeria’s electricity value chain, including infrastructure limitations and maintenance gaps that have historically affected power plant availability.