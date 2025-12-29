NNPC Completes AKK Gas Pipeline Main Line, Set To Boost Gas Supply In Northern Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has completed the main pipeline line of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, marking a significant milestone in efforts to expand gas supply and drive industrial growth across northern Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mr Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

Ojulari said the completion of the main line paves the way for the next phase of the project, which will focus on connecting facilities and distribution infrastructure to enable the delivery of gas to major northern cities.

Speaking on the development, Ojulari noted that the milestone was achieved after overcoming long-standing technical challenges, particularly the successful crossing of the River Niger, which had stalled progress on the project for years.

“You will recall that sometime in the summer, we were able to cross the River Niger, which had been a major challenge for many years,” he said.

“By completing this main line, we can now begin to make the necessary connections to it, which we will commence in the early part of next year. This is critical because it will allow gas to flow in its full form into northern Nigeria,” Ojulari added.

He explained that the project would support gas supply to Kaduna, Kano, Ajaokuta and Abuja, catalysing industrialisation through gas-based industries, fertiliser production and power generation, as well as the development of industrial parks in the region.

Ojulari also attributed recent improvements in the company’s operations to ongoing structural reforms within NNPC. According to him, crude oil production has risen from about 1.5 million barrels per day in 2024 to over 1.7 million barrels per day in 2025, while gas production has increased from approximately 6.5 billion to over 7 billion standard cubic feet per day.

He said the gains reflect the impact of internal restructuring, improved governance and strategic investment decisions.

The completion of the AKK pipeline main line is expected to significantly enhance gas availability in northern Nigeria, a region that has historically faced energy supply constraints due to limited infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Ojulari said NNPC’s priority in 2026 would be to further increase oil and gas production by attracting new investments, with a target of at least 1.8 million barrels per day in crude oil output next year.

He disclosed that President Tinubu has mandated NNPC to attract $30 billion in investments by 2030 and raise oil production to two million barrels per day by 2027, underscoring the strategic importance of the AKK gas pipeline to Nigeria’s long-term energy security and industrial development.

The AKK Gas Pipeline, which spans approximately 614 kilometres, is designed to transport 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. In July, NNPC announced the successful completion of the River Niger crossing, widely regarded as one of the most technically challenging segments of the project.