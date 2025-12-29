JAMB To Begin 2026 UTME Registration In First Quarter

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The Board disclosed in its latest bulletin, noting that all preparatory processes for the exercise have been concluded. According to JAMB, the early commencement is aimed at ensuring a smooth, secure and well-coordinated registration process across the country.

In the bulletin, JAMB stated that it has completed all accreditation, validation and security checks for centres, personnel and other stakeholders that will participate in the 2026 UTME registration exercise. It added that extensive measures have been put in place to guarantee a transparent process and minimise irregularities.

The Board explained that lessons drawn from post-examination reviews of the 2025 UTME informed some technological and operational enhancements now being deployed for the 2026 exercise.

JAMB also issued a stern warning to individuals or groups planning to engage in registration or examination malpractice, stressing that such actions would attract severe legal sanctions.

“The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has concluded all necessary accreditation, validation and security checks for centres, personnel and other stakeholders to be involved in the registration exercise for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,” the bulletin stated.

It added that “individuals or groups intending to perpetrate registration or examination infractions are hereby warned to stay away from the 2026 UTME registration process, scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.”

Providing further insights, the Board disclosed that over 30 suspects linked to previous registration and examination infractions are currently facing prosecution, with nearly 20 already in correctional custody. It warned that arrests could occur during or even after the 2026 UTME, as investigations into malpractice cases remain ongoing.

JAMB also advised members of the public to avoid involvement in its processes unless they are duly registered candidates or accredited stakeholders. It assured prospective candidates that application documents for the 2026 UTME would be released early in the year, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability and the integrity of the examination system.

The Board’s renewed assurances follow investigations conducted after the 2025 UTME, which revealed that 6,458 results were linked to suspected high-tech cheating. A 23-member special committee set up by JAMB uncovered 4,251 cases of fingerprint blending, a biometric fraud technique, and 192 cases of AI-assisted impersonation through image morphing.

While acknowledging these vulnerabilities, JAMB maintained that overall malpractice levels during the examination remained relatively low. In response, the Federal Government approved a three-year ban for candidates found guilty of examination malpractice.

JAMB said the lessons from these investigations would guide reforms for the 2026 UTME, with enhanced technologies and stricter operational measures expected to deliver a more secure and credible registration and examination process nationwide.