‘They Conspired Against Me But God Lifted Me’ — Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has attributed his rise to national leadership to divine intervention, saying he was elevated at a time when circumstances appeared overwhelmingly stacked against him.

Musa made the remarks during a recent church service at Conquerors Global Assembly in Abuja, where he attended alongside his wife. His testimony, monitored by Church Times and later shared on social media, reflected on what he described as God’s hand in his personal and professional journey.

Addressing the congregation, the defence minister expressed gratitude to the church’s founder, Bishop David Abioye, and his wife, while offering prayers for the continued growth of the ministry. He urged worshippers not to lose hope, stressing that faith remains central in difficult times.

“We serve a living God. He will never give up on us,” Musa said.

Reflecting on recent developments in his life, he added: “We give God the glory for what has happened this year. Even when the enemy thought they were putting us down, they did not know God was going to lift us up. In their small minds they conspired and thought they had won. But as long as you have God as your pillar, you will win.”

Describing Bishop Abioye as a close ally, Musa noted that adversity was essential for growth, arguing that challenges build resilience and strength. He also called on Nigerians to remain united and prayerful, particularly in support of national leadership and the country’s progress.

“If you are never challenged, you can never improve in life,” he said. “As Nigerians, we know we are strong, but we are stronger together with God Almighty. Nigerians are winners. We must continue to pray for our leaders and our country.”

The minister cautioned against persistent negative narratives about Nigeria, warning that constant criticism undermines national development.

“If you continue to talk down on your country, you don’t mean well,” he said, urging citizens to contribute positively to nation-building.

Musa also called on Christians to live out their faith in practical ways, noting that true impact comes from aligning belief with action.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Musa as Minister of Defence on December 2, following his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff. The nomination, conveyed in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, named Musa as the replacement for Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on health grounds. The President expressed confidence in Musa’s capacity to lead the ministry and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.