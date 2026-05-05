NNPC, Chinese firms sign MoU to restart and expand Warri and Port Harcourt refineries

Key Points

NNPC Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies, Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xinganchen Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd.

The agreement explores a “potential Technical Equity Partnership” to support the completion and operation of the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries.

The MoU was signed in Jiaxing City, China, on April 30, 2026, by the GCEO of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and chairmen of the Chinese firms.

The collaboration aims to cover “outstanding work at the two refineries” and ensure sustainable operating and maintenance standards.

Planned upgrades are intended to elevate the facilities to “cleaner, more profitable product standards”.

Main Story

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has entered into a strategic preliminary agreement with two Chinese partners to revitalize its domestic refining capacity.

The MoU, signed by Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xinganchen (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd, establishes a framework for a “potential Technical Equity Partnership”.

This partnership is focused on the successful “completion and operation” of both the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries.

The GCEO of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, noted that the signing follows “more than six months of concerted engagement” between the technical and management teams of all parties involved.

Beyond simple restoration, the collaboration contemplates “expanding the refineries’ petrochemical capacities” and developing co-located, gas-based industrial hubs to harness downstream opportunities.

Ojulari emphasized that this step is critical in identifying partners to “restart and expand NNPC’s refineries” for long-term sustainable profitability.

The Issues

Completing “outstanding work” remains a priority for both the Port Harcourt and Warri facilities.

Achieving “best-in-class, sustainable performance” requires a robust operating and maintenance framework.

The facilities must undergo upgrades to meet “cleaner, more profitable product standards” to remain competitive.

Success depends on “harnessing gas and downstream opportunities” through the development of integrated industrial hubs.

What’s Being Said

“All parties recognise mutually beneficial opportunities for the development and long-term sustainable profitability of NNPC’s refining assets in Nigeria, and the collective weight required for success.” — Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari

“The MoU is a significant step on the journey towards identifying potential technical equity partner(s) to restart and expand NNPC’s refineries.” — Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari

The MoU reflects a “shared intent to progress discussions in good faith” with definitive arrangements subject to approvals.

What’s Next

Parties will move toward “identifying potential technical equity partner(s)” to formalize the restart and expansion.

Further discussions will be held to develop “co-located, gas-based industrial hubs”.

“Definitve arrangements” are expected to follow, subject to “customary approvals”.

Continued technical engagement will focus on finalizing the framework for “operating and maintaining both facilities”.

Bottom Line

Refinery Partnership. By signing this MoU with Chinese firms, NNPC Ltd is moving toward a technical equity model to finally complete, operate, and modernize the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries while expanding into petrochemicals.