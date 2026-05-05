NBTE moves to revamp agricultural curricula, prioritises skills, industry relevance

Key points

NBTE begins overhaul of agricultural curricula to align with industry needs

New framework emphasises 70:30 practical-to-theory learning ratio

Over 430 curricula set for review amid push to boost enrolment and food security

Main story

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has initiated a comprehensive review of agricultural curricula across tertiary institutions in a move aimed at strengthening practical skills, improving productivity, and aligning education with industry demands.

Speaking at the inauguration of a curriculum development workshop in Kaduna, Oladipupo Bello, Director of Curriculum Development at the NBTE, said the exercise is designed to reposition technical and vocational education as a driver of Nigeria’s economic and technological advancement.

Bello noted that the review is informed by findings from the 2026 skills gap analysis, stressing that graduates must demonstrate real competence reflective of modern industry practices and emerging technologies.

According to him, the revised curricula will prioritise a 70:30 ratio in favour of practical training, with a strong emphasis on hands-on learning, updated course structures, and the integration of labour market realities.

“We must ensure our graduates are industry-ready, with competencies that meet the demands of today’s economy,” he said.

He added that the review process would also address critical academic components, including contact hours, credit loads, and the introduction of new courses to reflect evolving trends in agriculture and agribusiness.

The NBTE official explained that the updated curricula would clearly define measurable learning outcomes, teaching strategies, and minimum requirements for facilities, equipment, and instructional materials to ensure effective implementation.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Idris Bugaje, described the initiative as part of broader education reforms under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bugaje said the reforms are being driven through collaboration among key ministries, including education, agriculture, and livestock development, reflecting renewed commitment to revitalising agricultural education.

He observed that declining student interest in agricultural programmes is largely due to outdated curricula, noting that the ongoing overhaul seeks to integrate modern technologies and make the discipline more attractive.

The NBTE boss disclosed that over 430 curricula would be reviewed and new ones developed through multiple parallel workshops, with a focus on increasing practical content—particularly for diploma programmes—to ensure graduates possess job-ready skills.

He also hinted at a forthcoming policy shift in admissions aimed at boosting enrolment in agricultural courses and strengthening Nigeria’s food security agenda.

The issues

Nigeria’s agricultural education system has long been criticised for outdated curricula, limited practical exposure, and weak alignment with industry needs. This has contributed to low student enrolment and a shortage of skilled manpower in a sector critical to national food security and economic growth.

What’s being said

NBTE officials say the reform will bridge the gap between education and industry by producing graduates with relevant, practical skills. Stakeholders also emphasise the need for stronger collaboration between academia, government, and the private sector to ensure the success of the initiative.

What’s next

The reviewed curricula will undergo rigorous vetting in line with NBTE standards before final approval and implementation. Further policy adjustments, including admission reforms and expanded practical training frameworks, are expected to follow.

Bottom line

NBTE’s curriculum overhaul signals a strategic shift towards skills-driven agricultural education, with the potential to boost productivity, attract more students, and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term food security.