NIMASA unveils blue economy accelerator programme, national innovation hackathon

…Portal opens to young innovators on October 5.

Key Points

NIMASA has unveiled the Blue Economy Accelerator Programme and National Innovation Hackathon.

The initiative targets young Nigerian innovators and enterprises developing solutions for the maritime and blue economy.

Commercial banks, development finance institutions and maritime companies have been invited to invest, mentor and partner with the programme.

Applications will open to Nigerians aged 18 to 28 on October 5 and close on November 13, 2026.

Successful participants will advance from the National Innovation Hackathon to a 12-week accelerator programme and National Demo Day.

Main Story

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has unveiled the NIMASA Blue Economy Accelerator Programme and National Innovation Hackathon to attract young innovators to Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy.

The initiative is designed to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship, encourage private-sector investment and provide a structured platform for young Nigerians and innovative enterprises to develop solutions across the maritime value chain.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, described the programme as a national development initiative intended to help Nigeria derive greater economic value from its maritime resources.

Mobereola said the scale of Nigeria’s maritime economy presented significant opportunities for economic diversification, employment creation, innovation and increased Nigerian participation in the sector.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, commended NIMASA for developing the initiative, describing it as a shift from regulation alone towards actively supporting the implementation of Nigeria’s blue economy agenda.

Represented by the Director of Marine Conservation and Innovation, Shettima Hussein Shehu, the Minister called on commercial banks, development finance partners and maritime stakeholders to support the initiative through investment, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

Representatives of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, FirstBank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Shipowners Association of Nigeria, Tamrose Limited, Petromarine Limited and Starzs Investments Company Limited expressed their willingness to partner with NIMASA on the programme.

Applications will open to young Nigerians aged 18 to 28 when the NIMASA-BEAP portal goes live on October 5, 2026. The application window will close on November 13, while independent evaluation and due diligence will take place from November 16 to December 2, 2026.

The National Innovation Hackathon is scheduled for December 8 to 10, 2026. Successful participants will subsequently enter a 12-week accelerator programme in the first quarter of 2027.

The initiative will culminate in a National Demo Day in the second quarter of 2027, where participating ventures will present their solutions and businesses to investors, industry stakeholders and prospective partners.

The Issues

Nigeria has yet to capture a substantial share of the economic value generated through its waters and maritime resources. NIMASA estimates that the country currently captures less than three per cent of the value moving through its waters.

Closing this gap will require more than regulation. Young innovators and maritime enterprises need access to investment, industry expertise, mentorship and opportunities to test and commercialise their solutions.

The successful delivery of the programme will therefore depend on sustained participation from financial institutions, development partners and established maritime businesses.

What’s Being Said

Dr Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of NIMASA, said:

“Nigeria’s maritime economy is a multi-billion-naira frontier we have left largely untapped. We capture less than three per cent of the value moving through our own waters. NIMASA-BEAP exists to correct that historic imbalance.”

He also challenged young innovators and entrepreneurs to take the lead in developing the sector:

“Lead this frontier. Do not follow it.”

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said:

“I want to commend the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, and NIMASA’s Executive Management Team for the vision and institutional boldness this programme represents. This is not a routine government initiative. It is a paradigm shift, from NIMASA as a regulator to NIMASA as a catalyst.”

What’s Next

The NIMASA-BEAP application portal will open on October 5, 2026, for Nigerians aged 18 to 28.

Applications will close on November 13, followed by independent evaluation and due diligence from November 16 to December 2.

Selected applicants will participate in the National Innovation Hackathon from December 8 to 10. Successful participants will progress to the 12-week accelerator programme in the first quarter of 2027 and present their ventures at the National Demo Day in the second quarter.

Bottom Line

NIMASA-BEAP is intended to move Nigeria’s blue economy beyond regulation by connecting young innovators with the investment, mentorship and industry partnerships required to develop commercially viable maritime solutions.