Edo residents welcome Ologbo 100MW power project

KEY POINTS

Residents of Ologbo say the 100MW power project and industrial park could improve electricity supply and business activity.

The CCETC development combines a natural gas powered generation facility with an industrial park.

The project coordinator says about 90 per cent of foundation work has been completed.

Distribution is planned across six local government areas, with possible expansion.

The development has already created jobs during construction, with more expected as the industrial park expands.

MAIN STORY

Residents of Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have expressed optimism that an ongoing 100MW power project and industrial park will improve electricity supply and create new economic opportunities in the community.

The project, being developed by CCETC, comprises a natural gas powered electricity generation facility and an industrial park. It was formally launched in February as part of efforts to strengthen electricity supply and support industrial development in the state.

Residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin said improved power supply could reduce dependence on generators while making it easier for businesses to operate.

Laundry operator Imowo Iyip described the development as “a welcome development”, recalling the electricity challenges previously experienced in the area.

Pastor Friday Johnson, who has lived in Ologbo for more than two decades, also recalled periods of heavy dependence on generators. He said recent improvements in electricity supply had provided some relief and expressed optimism that the new project would support further economic activity.

Another resident, Udok Uwen, said the combination of electricity generation and the industrial park could make Ologbo more attractive to businesses and create employment opportunities for young people.

“We hope that the project would contribute to improved living standards and stimulate other forms of development in the community,” he said.

The CCETC Project Coordinator, Jiang Fan, said the company was working with the Edo State Government to complete the facility and that significant progress had been made.

He said most of the generating equipment had arrived and installation was substantially advanced. The facility will use natural gas, with individual generating units rated at 2.3MW and a combined generation target of 100MW.

About 90 per cent of the foundation work has been completed, while roughly half of the overall work plan has been achieved, Fan said.

The project has also secured the required generation and distribution licences, leaving final preparations before electricity generation and distribution can begin.

Fan said the distribution network would initially cover six local government areas, with the possibility of extending supply to other parts of Edo.

Beyond electricity generation, he said the industrial park and other investments around the project area could attract additional businesses and create employment.

Construction activities have already provided jobs for local workers, while further expansion of the industrial park is expected to create more opportunities.

“With a lot of investment and our industrial park started, more opportunities will be available for residents to work,” he added.

THE ISSUES

Reliable electricity could directly affect the operating costs of small businesses in Ologbo, particularly those that currently depend on generators when public electricity supply is unavailable. The industrial park gives the project an economic dimension beyond power generation, with the potential to attract businesses that require dependable electricity to operate. The planned distribution across six local government areas means the project’s impact could extend beyond Ologbo if the distribution network is completed as planned. The project’s economic benefits will depend on completion of the remaining work, commencement of generation and distribution, and the ability of the industrial park to attract new investment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I am in charge of this project and this is our 100 megawatts of power generation and also an industrial park.” – Jiang Fan, CCETC Project Coordinator

“With a lot of investment and our industrial park started, more opportunities will be available for residents to work.” – Jiang Fan, CCETC Project Coordinator

“We hope that the project would contribute to improved living standards and stimulate other forms of development in the community.” – Udok Uwen, Ologbo resident

WHAT’S NEXT

CCETC is expected to complete the remaining construction and installation work before electricity generation and distribution begin. The planned network will initially serve six local government areas, while expansion to other parts of Edo remains possible.

BOTTOM LINE

The Ologbo project combines a 100MW gas powered generation facility with an industrial park, linking electricity supply with plans for wider economic activity. Residents are looking to the project’s completion to reduce power constraints, attract businesses and expand employment opportunities.