Customs, Aseyin reaffirm partnership against smuggling

Key Points

The Aseyin of Iseyin pledged continued community support for the Oyo/Osun Area Command.

The monarch commended the Command’s revenue and anti-smuggling achievements.

The Iseyin community will continue sensitising residents to the dangers of smuggling and trans-border crimes.

The Acting Customs Area Controller pledged to strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions and other stakeholders.

Main Story

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Sefiu Olawale Adeyeri III, has reaffirmed the Iseyin community’s support for the Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, in its efforts to combat smuggling, promote voluntary compliance and strengthen community engagement.

The monarch made the commitment on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, during a courtesy visit to the Command. He was received by the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Wale Moses Adewole, and members of the Command’s management team.

Adeyeri said the visit reciprocated an earlier visit by the Acting Customs Area Controller during his engagements with traditional institutions across the Command.

The monarch commended Adewole’s achievements in revenue generation and anti-smuggling operations and assured him of the community’s continued cooperation in achieving the Command’s operational objectives.

He also pledged that the Iseyin community would continue sensitising residents to the dangers of smuggling and other trans-border crimes.

Adeyeri praised the Acting Customs Area Controller for engaging traditional rulers, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Soun of Ogbomoso, Iba of Kishi, Okere of Saki and Onigbeti of Igbeti. He said such engagements were important to strengthening cooperation between Customs and communities within the Command’s area of responsibility.

Responding, Adewole thanked the monarch and his entourage for the visit. He noted that the Aseyin was the first traditional ruler to visit the Command since he assumed office as Acting Customs Area Controller.

He described the visit as significant and pledged to sustain cordial relations with traditional institutions, community leaders and other critical stakeholders.

The Issues

Smuggling and other trans-border crimes cannot be addressed through enforcement alone. Customs officers depend on information, voluntary compliance and cooperation from communities within border and trade corridors.

The continued movement of prohibited goods also creates economic and security risks, making regular public sensitisation and collaboration with traditional institutions essential.

What’s Being Said

The Aseyin of Iseyin reaffirmed his community’s commitment to supporting the Command’s anti-smuggling operations and sensitising residents to the dangers of smuggling and trans-border crimes.

Acting Customs Area Controller Wale Moses Adewole described the monarch’s visit as significant and restated his commitment to maintaining constructive relationships with traditional institutions and other stakeholders.

What’s Next

The Oyo/Osun Area Command is expected to continue its engagements with traditional rulers and community leaders across its area of responsibility.

The Iseyin community will also continue public sensitisation efforts aimed at discouraging smuggling, improving compliance and supporting Customs operations.

Bottom Line

The visit strengthens cooperation between the Oyo/Osun Area Command and the Iseyin community, recognising community participation as an important part of combating smuggling and improving security.