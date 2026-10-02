African air cargo demand rises 3 per cent in August as capacity expands globally

KEY POINTS

African carriers registered a three per cent year-on-year increase in air cargo demand for August 2026, accompanied by a 14 per cent expansion in regional capacity.

International Air Transport Association data shows that global air cargo demand grew by 4.4 per cent during the same period, supported by expanding global trade and manufacturing activity.

Industry leadership notes that strong load factors and rising yields are helping airlines offset soaring jet fuel costs as the year-end peak shipping season approaches.

MAIN STORY

African airlines led global growth metrics in air cargo demand for August 2026, recording a three per cent year-on-year increase alongside a substantial 14 per cent expansion in available capacity.

According to market figures published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Africa accounted for 2.1 per cent of the global air cargo market during the month, with capacity additions significantly outpacing traffic growth.

Globally, air cargo demand rose by 4.4 per cent year-on-year in August while overall capacity dipped marginally by 0.1 per cent. Marie Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist, stated that resilient demand and stronger load factors are enabling carriers to claw back some of the pressure from exceptionally high fuel costs. Jet fuel prices jumped 8.3 per cent month-on-month in August, remaining 79.2 per cent higher than levels recorded the previous year.

Broader economic indicators remained favorable for freight transport. Global trade expanded by six per cent year-on-year in July, marking 33 consecutive months of expansion, while manufacturing activity strengthened with the Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers’ Index rising to 53.0. Across other regions, North American carriers posted strong demand growth at 6.6 per cent, followed closely by Latin America and the Caribbean at 5.1 per cent.

In the passenger sector, African airlines experienced a 6.7 per cent year-on-year rise in international passenger demand for August, with capacity increasing by 8.3 per cent. The region’s passenger load factor settled at 78.4 per cent, representing a 1.2 percentage point decline from the previous year. This regional performance contrasted with global international passenger demand, which fell by 0.9 per cent largely due to ongoing regional disruptions affecting Middle Eastern carriers.

THE ISSUES

Rapid capacity expansion outpacing actual demand growth in certain regional markets can compress airline profit margins if freight yields fail to keep pace with operational overhead. Persistently elevated jet fuel prices continue to threaten carrier profitability despite positive gains in global cargo volumes and manufacturing output.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Air cargo demand rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year in August, with all regions reporting growth even as capacity was trimmed by 0.1 per cent. Strong demand and higher load factors helped airlines to recoup some of the exceptionally high fuel costs.” – Marie Thomsen, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, IATA

WHAT’S NEXT

Airlines and cargo operators will ramp up operational readiness as the year-end peak shipping season approaches, closely monitoring fuel price volatility and major trade lane stability.

BOTTOM LINE

African carriers recorded robust air cargo and passenger demand growth in August 2026, outperforming global averages while navigating surging jet fuel expenses and expanding capacity.