Nigeria’s Spending on Military Equipment Rises by 2,138 percent in Q3 – NBS

Nigeria’s military spending rose by a whopping 2,138% for the third quarter of 2018, one of the highest seen in recent years.

This was contained in the 2018 third-quarter foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics. According to the Bureau, Nigeria’s total imports for the quarter was N4,172.3 in Q3,2018 representing a 73.8 % increase from Q2,2018 due to the importation of submersible drilling platforms in August.

A close look at the report, however, shows that imports from Arms and ammunition, parts thereof rose a whopping 21x when compared to the previous quarter in 2017. However, this amounted to just N1.212 billion for the quarter and about N1.264 billion for the year. Imports of arms and ammunition were about N786 million, N142 million and N233 million in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

For a country in the thick of a gruesome war with terrorist, this is a paltry military spending and probably nowhere close to what is required to fight the war.

The bottom line